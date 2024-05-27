MagazineBuy Print

Boxing World Qualifiers: Ankushita Boro defeats Naamun Monkhor to enter pre-quarters

India’s Ankushita Boro got her campaign at the second Olympic Boxing World Qualifiers off to a winning start with a 4-1 split decision win over Mongolia’s Naamun Monkhor in the women’s 60kg event on Monday.

Published : May 27, 2024 13:31 IST , New Delhi

Team Sportstar
Ankushita Boro in action.
Ankushita Boro in action. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM
infoIcon

Ankushita Boro in action. | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM

Former world youth champion Ankushita Boro prevailed over Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia in the 60kg category while Abhimanyu Loura went down against Ireland’s Kelyn Cassidy in the second round of the 80kg weight category in the second Boxing World qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday.

Boro, the first Indian woman in action in what is the final chance for the pugilist to book a Paris Olympic berth, began strong against her young Mongolian opponent. She effectively blunted Monkhor’s speedy movements by tactically shifting gears to carve out a 4-1 win after three keenly-contested rounds.

However, it was not an outing to remember for Loura. The National championships bronze medallist came into the second-round clash against two-time Irish champion Cassidy, high on confidence after beating Bulgaria’s 10-time national champion Kristiyan Nikolov in a thrilling encounter.

But Cassidy was well prepared for the long reach of his opponent and went on to win 0-5 despite Loura giving his all in the final round.

On Tuesday, Sachin Siwach (57kg), Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will look to continue their march towards their quest for an Olympic quota.

Sachin will face Frederik Jensen of Denmark, Jamwal will take on Colombia’s Jose Manuel Viafara Fory and Nishant Dev meets Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene of Mongolia.

India have already secured three quotas for the Paris Games with Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg), Preeti (54kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths by winning bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games.

India have fielded seven men and three women boxers in the qualifiers and five of them have received an opening round bye.

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
