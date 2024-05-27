EURO 2024: Spain announces provisional squad, Morata, Yamal included

Barcelona youngster Fermin Lopez earned his first senior team call-up as Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente announced a 29-member provisional squad for UEFA EURO 2024 on Monday.

Following his appointment only months ago, De La Fuente named Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal while Marco Asensio missed out.

“I admire Asensio. Let’s focus on those who are here and give them the value they deserve,” coach De la Fuente told a news conference on Monday.

“Others may have doubts, but I’m clear about it as of today. Maybe one of those players that now I’m thinking that wouldn’t make the cut for the tournament changes my mind and make his case to deserve a place in the final 26-man squad.”

Lopez found himself in the provisional squad after a breakthrough season at Barcelona and will be joined by his club teammates Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Ferrran Torres.

“Fermín is at a very high level, but we have to be cautious. With the National team, many players give another plus and we are sure that he will show us what a great player he is,” De la Fuente added.

“Time strengthens ties and I feel that this team is a family with a very strong bond. We have formed a very cohesive group, which is a good basis for this challenge.”

Spain, which is drawn in Group B with Croatia, Italy and Albania in the European Championship, and will play warm-up games against Andorra and Northern Ireland ahead of the tournament.

La Roja are the joint-most successful team -- with Germany -- in the Euros, winning the tournaments thrice, and starts the 2024 campaign against Croatia on June 15.