Mbappe to Real Madrid? Jude Bellingham relishes thought of playing with France captain after EURO 2024

French forward Kylian Mbappe, could form an all-star attack alongside Vinicius Junior, with Madrid’s top goalscorer this season, Bellingham, offering support.

Published : May 27, 2024 20:24 IST , Madrid, Spain - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File photo: Bellingham and Mbappe, who could be potential opponents in the European Championship next month, stand a chance to be club teammates if the Frenchman chooses to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.
File photo: Bellingham and Mbappe, who could be potential opponents in the European Championship next month, stand a chance to be club teammates if the Frenchman chooses to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer. | Photo Credit: AFP
File photo: Bellingham and Mbappe, who could be potential opponents in the European Championship next month, stand a chance to be club teammates if the Frenchman chooses to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer. | Photo Credit: AFP

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said Monday it would be “really nice” to play with Kylian Mbappe next season. The France captain is expected to join Los Blancos at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract this summer.

Mbappe could form an all-star attack alongside Vinicius Junior, with Madrid’s top goalscorer this season, Bellingham, offering support.

Football scarves depicting footballers like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior or Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid colours are already popular in the streets of Madrid.
Football scarves depicting footballers like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior or Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid colours are already popular in the streets of Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP
Football scarves depicting footballers like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior or Kylian Mbappe in Real Madrid colours are already popular in the streets of Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP

“I don’t pick the team and I certainly don’t make the transfers, but Mbappe, what a player, who wouldn’t want to play with someone as good as him?”, Bellingham told reporters at a media day before the Champions League final on Saturday.

“I don’t want to put any more pressure on the situation, I know for him it’s probably difficult having everyone always talking about him, but it would be really nice.”

Real Madrid faces Borussia Dortmund at Wembley aiming to win the competition for a record-extending 15th time.

Lifting the Champions League trophy is one of the challenges Mbappe, 25, has on his to-do list. He led Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the French Cup last weekend in his final match for the Ligue 1 champions and said his next destination will be revealed soon.

“All I wanted was to end things well with my club, with a trophy. I think there is a time for everything and I will announce my future club in good time,” said Mbappe.

“I think it will be in a few days so there is no problem. I don’t know when yet. There are still some details (to be sorted out) but the most important thing was to finish on a high here.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
