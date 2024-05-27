Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati named Women’s Champions League player of the season

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the Women’s Champions League player of the season for the second time in a row by UEFA’s technical observer panel on Tuesday.
Bonmati, who also won the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s best women’s player award for 2023, scored six goals and provided six assists as Barcelona clinched its second consecutive Women’s Champions League title.
“She influenced the game all over the pitch in and out of possession. High progressive passes, high ball recoveries and scored a great goal,” UEFA’s technical observer panel said in a statement.
Bonmati also scored eight goals in Barcelona’s Liga F campaign this season, which the club won for the fifth time in a row
