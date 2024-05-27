MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad highlights, NAS 4-2 ITT, Saudi Pro League 2023-24; Ronaldo breaks record with brace

NAS vs ITT: Catch the highlights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : May 28, 2024 01:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr.
Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Ronaldo in action for Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

  • May 28, 2024 01:29
    GOAL
    90+5’ - Meshari scores!

    A brilliant delivery from the right flank as Meshari heads it into the net with a dive, completely unmarked!!!

  • May 28, 2024 01:27
    Added time!

    Eight minutes awarded as added time!

  • May 28, 2024 01:25
    GOAL
    90+2’ - Fabinho scores!!!

    Fabinho takes it which is saved on the first attempt but passes it into the net off of a rebound.

  • May 28, 2024 01:24
    PENALTY
    90’ - Penalty to Ittihad!

    Kante is brought down inside the box, penalty given!!!

  • May 28, 2024 01:22
    GOAL
    88’ - Goal for Ittihad!

    Al Shamrani gets a chip in front of goal as he dribbles around three players and finishes it with ease into the goal. 

  • May 28, 2024 01:21
    86’

    Boushal takes a shot from distance which is saved by the Ittihad keeper, the ball goes out for a corner kick.

  • May 28, 2024 01:12
    GOAL
    79’ - Ghareeb converts!

    Ghareeb steps up to take and converts it with a simple finish on the right side of the goal, completely throwing the keeper off!

  • May 28, 2024 01:11
    PENALTY
    77’ - Penalty to Al Nassr!

    Sami is brought down inside the box by a charging Ittihad keeper as he concedes a penalty!

  • May 28, 2024 01:09
    Ronaldo is subbed off!

    With that, Ronaldo has broken a record and is subbed off as he closes his league season on a high note!

  • May 28, 2024 01:06
    Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League Record!!!!

    Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record for most goals scored in a season

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for Al Nassr against Al Ittihad to break the record for most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season. (35)

  • May 28, 2024 01:03
    GOAL
    69’ - Ronaldo scores again!!

    SIUUUU!!!!! Ronaldo scores his second after the delivery from the corner kick lands perfectly on his head and then the goal!!!

  • May 28, 2024 01:01
    67’

    Ronaldo steps up to take the freekick from near the edge of the box. The goal is perfectly in range for him. He takes it aiming for the past but the ball doesn’t curl enough and goes just off-target after taking a deflection!

  • May 28, 2024 01:00
    RED CARD
    65’ - Ittihad down to 10 men

    Roanldo was through on goal as Nassr breaks into a counter but he is brought down by Swelim preventing a clear scoring opportunity, red card given!!!

  • May 28, 2024 00:50
    56’

    Big chance goes begging for Nassr. Ghareeb dribbles across the box and passes it to Ronaldo who passes it back to Ghareeb on the right wing. His cross lands to Otavio but the sub fails to register a shot on goal.

  • May 28, 2024 00:48
    54’

    Nassr launches a quick attack as Ghareeb plays it down the left wing to Qassem’s run but the full back fails to keep it in play.

  • May 28, 2024 00:44
    YELLOW CARD
    50’

    Yellow card to Swelim for tugging Ghareeb’s shirt on the left flank.

  • May 28, 2024 00:43
    49’

    Otavio plays a through ball to Ronaldo but the power is off and the ball is easily intercepted by the Ittihad backline.

  • May 28, 2024 00:41
    48’

    Fabinho, the new sub for Ittihad, fires a shot from distance but this goes off target as well.

  • May 28, 2024 00:40
    Second half begins!

    Ittihad starts the second half on the front foot as Boushal fouls deep in his own half. Freekick for Ittihad in a dangerous position. Ittihad creates a set piece opportunity but the final shot goes over the crossbar.

  • May 28, 2024 00:20
    Halftime!

    Nassr is ahead by one goal against Ittihad as Ronaldo finds the net just before the halftime whistle!

  • May 28, 2024 00:19
    GOAL
    45+3’ - Ronaldo scores!!!!!!

    A long ball by Al Fatil to Ronaldo who makes the run behind the defence, chests it down and finishes it into the net. Ronaldo has scored 34 goals this season and equalled the record for most goal scored in the Saudi Pro League in a single season.

  • May 28, 2024 00:15
    44’

    Sami finds Mane on the right flank as he sprints and slots a low-driven cross in to Ronaldo as the striker finds the net again, however, Mane’s called offside and the goal is not given yet again.

  • May 28, 2024 00:12
    41’

    Sami dribbles down the park and tries to thread it to Ronaldo but intercepted. Later, Boushal tries to cut inside the box but the ball is cleared away for a corner which amounts to nothing.

  • May 28, 2024 00:07
    35’

    Ittihad is looking strong with its defending as Nassr struggles to get the ball in goal scoring positions. Ronaldo’s struggles continue as he is tightly marked and is falling into Ittihad’s offside trap.

  • May 27, 2024 23:58
    27’

    Iitihad plays a few passes in the final third and looked aggressive with its attacks. Al Ghamdi plays a cut-back pass into the box but fails to find a teammate. Moments later, Kante fired a shot from the edge of the box but the ball goes over the post.

  • May 27, 2024 23:53
    23’

    Sami wins the ball for Nassr inside Ittihad’s box with high and effective pressing but fails to keep the ball in control.

  • May 27, 2024 23:52
    22’

    Ghareeb goes wide on the left flank and slots a perfect cross to Mane in the middle of the box but his shot lacked quality and power, goes straight to the keeper.

  • May 27, 2024 23:48
    17’

    Nassr is currently dominating possession but Ittihad is looking positive with its passing play. Both sides will be hoping to do better in the final third and find the key passes that can lead to the opening goal.

  • May 27, 2024 23:44
    12’

    Mane dribbles down the right flank but is brought down 30 yards out of goal. Freekick to Nassr. Ghareeb delivers it to the far post but finds no teammate, just a goalkick.

  • May 27, 2024 23:40
    10’

    Ronaldo finishes it into the net from a tight angle but the ref calls him offside. Goal not given!

  • May 27, 2024 23:37
    7’

    Nassr wins the ball in the final third as Ronaldo tries a through ball to Sami but a defender intercepts.

  • May 27, 2024 23:36
    6’

    Kante pushes high up for Ittihad but fails to get a good cross in.

  • May 27, 2024 23:34
    YELLOW CARD
    3’

    Mane given a yellow card for a late challenge on Shanqiti early on!

  • May 27, 2024 23:32
    Kick off!

    Nassr kicks its last league game of the season off!

  • May 27, 2024 23:19
    Ittithad’s starting 11!
  • May 27, 2024 23:05
    Al Nassr’s starting lineup!

    Opera Snapshot_2024-05-27_231901_twitter.com.png

  • May 27, 2024 22:34
    Where to watch the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad?
    The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.

    The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

  • May 27, 2024 22:08
    Preview

    Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview, prediction

    All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad to be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

