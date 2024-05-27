MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Unai Emery signs contract extension after guiding Aston Villa to Champions League

Unai Emery helped Aston Villa secure a spot in the coveted UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1982/83, after finishing fourth in the table.

Published : May 27, 2024 21:38 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Emery has signed a contract which will keep him at the club till 2029.
FILE PHOTO: Emery has signed a contract which will keep him at the club till 2029. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Emery has signed a contract which will keep him at the club till 2029. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Unai Emery has signed a five-year contract extension with Premier League side Aston Villa, the club confirmed on Monday.

After taking charge of the club in 2022, Emery took Villa from 17th in the league to a seventh-place finish and qualified for Europe for the first time since 2010.

This season, the Spaniard helped Aston Villa secure a spot in the coveted UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1982/83, after finishing fourth in the table.

“I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club. Since I came to Villa with Wes and Nassef we found always the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition,” Emery said in a statement released by the club.

ALSO READ | Chelsea leading race to sign Leicester City’ Enzo Maresca as new manager

“There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Aston Villa /

Unai Emery

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Which team hit the most sixes this Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Unai Emery signs contract extension after guiding Aston Villa to Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Top catches of Indian Premier League this season
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Swiatek breezes past Jeanjean into round two; Gauff beats Avdeeva
    AFP
  5. Wriddhiman Saha likely to return to Bengal team ahead of domestic season
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Unai Emery signs contract extension after guiding Aston Villa to Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Chelsea leading race to sign Leicester City’ Enzo Maresca as new manager
    Team Sportstar
  3. Southampton promoted back to Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in EFL Championship playoffs final
    AP
  4. Which teams are promoted to the Premier League 2024-25 season after Championship playoffs final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2023-24 season review: Guardiola’s ‘four’-sight trumps Klopp’s curtain call
    Joan Mathew Jacob
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Which team hit the most sixes this Indian Premier League season?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Unai Emery signs contract extension after guiding Aston Villa to Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Top catches of Indian Premier League this season
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Swiatek breezes past Jeanjean into round two; Gauff beats Avdeeva
    AFP
  5. Wriddhiman Saha likely to return to Bengal team ahead of domestic season
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment