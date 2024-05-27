Unai Emery signs contract extension after guiding Aston Villa to Champions League

Unai Emery has signed a five-year contract extension with Premier League side Aston Villa, the club confirmed on Monday.

After taking charge of the club in 2022, Emery took Villa from 17th in the league to a seventh-place finish and qualified for Europe for the first time since 2010.

This season, the Spaniard helped Aston Villa secure a spot in the coveted UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1982/83, after finishing fourth in the table.

Here's to you, Unai Emery.



The Villa loves you more than you will know.



💜 pic.twitter.com/D0IpC4v1KC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 27, 2024

“I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club. Since I came to Villa with Wes and Nassef we found always the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition,” Emery said in a statement released by the club.

“There’s a great chemistry in Aston Villa. And the element of the fans’ support also makes the difference to feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams,” he added.