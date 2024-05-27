MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Chelsea leading race to sign Leicester City’ Enzo Maresca as new manager

The Italian, who worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City until last season, has helped the Foxes to an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation 12 months ago.

Published : May 27, 2024 20:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca celebrates after winning the Championship and securing Premier League promotion.
Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca celebrates after winning the Championship and securing Premier League promotion. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca celebrates after winning the Championship and securing Premier League promotion. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chelsea is set to appoint Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as its new head coach, according to multiple media reports from England.

The Italian, who worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City until last season, has helped the Foxes to an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation 12 months ago.

His style of football is also said to have impressed Chelsea chiefs, with Sky Sports reporting Monday the Blues had asked Leicester for permission to speak directly to Maresca, whom they added was the London club’s preferred choice.

He will replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, who was sacked after just one season in charge, after he failed to win a trophy of secure Champions League football next season. However, the Blues did earn an European spot, playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

Related Topics

Enzo Maresca /

Leicester City /

Chelsea /

Mauricio Pochettino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup winner Karembeu loses two relatives to New Caledonia riots
    AP
  2. How many Grand Slam matches has Rafael Nadal won from two-sets-to-love down?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Chelsea leading race to sign Leicester City’ Enzo Maresca as new manager
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson still hoping to play football again after acute brain condition
    AP
  5. IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik retires; MS Dhoni and other players likely to have played last season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Chelsea leading race to sign Leicester City’ Enzo Maresca as new manager
    Team Sportstar
  2. Southampton promoted back to Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in EFL Championship playoffs final
    AP
  3. Which teams are promoted to the Premier League 2024-25 season after Championship playoffs final?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24 season review: Guardiola’s ‘four’-sight trumps Klopp’s curtain call
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  5. Man City’s Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Year
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA World Cup winner Karembeu loses two relatives to New Caledonia riots
    AP
  2. How many Grand Slam matches has Rafael Nadal won from two-sets-to-love down?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Chelsea leading race to sign Leicester City’ Enzo Maresca as new manager
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson still hoping to play football again after acute brain condition
    AP
  5. IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik retires; MS Dhoni and other players likely to have played last season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment