Premier League: Chelsea leading race to sign Leicester City’ Enzo Maresca as new manager

Chelsea is set to appoint Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as its new head coach, according to multiple media reports from England.
The Italian, who worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City until last season, has helped the Foxes to an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation 12 months ago.
His style of football is also said to have impressed Chelsea chiefs, with Sky Sports reporting Monday the Blues had asked Leicester for permission to speak directly to Maresca, whom they added was the London club’s preferred choice.
He will replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, who was sacked after just one season in charge, after he failed to win a trophy of secure Champions League football next season. However, the Blues did earn an European spot, playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.
