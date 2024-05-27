IPL 2024: Top catches of Indian Premier League this season

KKR’s Ramandeep Singh takes a diving catch of LSG’s Arshin Kulkarni during the match 54.
His impressive effort resulted in him getting the Catch of the Season Award.
RCB has had one of the finest fielding units in IPL 2024.
Reece Topley took a blinder of Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma during the match 25.
The opening match of the season saw former RCB captain Virat Kohli fall to an excellent relay catch at the boundary by Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra.
Rahane dived on his front to first stop the ball before throwing it to Rachin while sliding outside.
RCB’s Faf Du Plessis pulled out a stunning one-handed jump catch to remove CSK’s Mitchell Santner in the match 68.
Du Plessis’ pluck lifted RCB’s spirits as it went on to beat CSK in a must-win game, eventually beating them to qualify for the playoffs.
Ravi Bishnoi showed a great bit of athleticism against Gujarat Titans.
He dismissed Kane Williamson off his own bowling with an excellent effort that saw him leap in the air on his right.