GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings playing XI, fantasy team, squads

With its back against the wall, Gujarat Titans will look to stave off elimination from IPL 2024 when it hosts Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson.

Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson.

Impact Player options: R. Sai Kishore/Vijay Shankar, Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson.

Bowl 1st: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Simarjeet Singh.

Impact Player options: Shivam Dube/Simarjeet Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Mukesh Chaudhary, Rachin Ravindra.

GT vs CSK DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS Wriddhiman Saha BATTERS Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Daryll Mitchell ALL ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shahrukh Khan BOWLERS Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Spencer Johnson Team Composition: GT 6-5 CSK | Credits Left: 14.5