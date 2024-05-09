MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans faces Chennai Super Kings in must-win clash

Ravindra Jadeja famously hit the required 10 runs off the last two balls to help CSK clinch its fifth title over GT in last year’s final. But ahead of their reverse-fixture clash, the two teams are a pale shadow of their former selves.

Published : May 09, 2024 20:04 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
File Photo: Chennai Super Kings won the reverse-fixture at its home stadium by 63 runs against Gujarat Titans.
File Photo: Chennai Super Kings won the reverse-fixture at its home stadium by 63 runs against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Chennai Super Kings won the reverse-fixture at its home stadium by 63 runs against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: AP

The last time Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings met at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the match was an IPL classic for the ages.

In a thrilling rain-hit final last year, Ravindra Jadeja famously hit the required 10 runs off the last two balls to help CSK clinch its fifth title. But ahead of their reverse-fixture clash here on Friday, the two teams are a pale shadow of their former selves.

The defending champion is locked in a tight mid-field battle and hanging by a thread in fourth place in the race to make the playoffs. It has been a start-stop campaign for the Super Kings, whose last four matches have alternated between a loss and a win. 

Though the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is coming into this game after a victory against the Punjab Kings, the outfit is far from settled. The lack of runs from its main batters, particularly Ajinkya Rahane, continues to be a pain point, while the bowling attack in the absence of Matheesha Pathirana looks thin.  

ALSO READ | IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification scenarios explained: What all 10 teams need to do to qualify? Who can play Qualifier, Eliminator?

Meanwhile, the bottom-placed Titans have bigger worries heading into this must-win tie. The former champion hasn’t yet nailed its ideal combination and is on a three-match losing streak.

Rashid Khan’s poor form has been a key reason for the team’s poor results, and the host would hope the Afghan spinner rediscovers his mojo and helps the side get out of its rut. GT has lost its last three meetings against CSK and will want to break this jinx on Friday to stay alive in the competition.

Related stories

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

Gujarat Titans /

IPL 2024 /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: RCB 72/2 (7), Kaverappa removes Du Plessis; Jacks on debut; PBKS drops 3 catches
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W, 5th T20I: Radha, Richa set up India Women’s 21–run win and 5-0 series sweep
    PTI
  3. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans faces Chennai Super Kings in must-win clash
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. ‘I know I will throw 90m, but consistency is more important,’ says Neeraj Chopra ahead of Doha Diamond League 2024
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Italian Open 2024: Nadal defeats qualifier Bergs in three sets, faces Hurkacz in second round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans faces Chennai Super Kings in must-win clash
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. IPL 2024 Playoffs qualification scenarios explained: What all 10 teams need to do to qualify? Who can play Qualifier, Eliminator?
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs RCB Toss update, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins toss, opts to bowl first vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru; Rabada misses out
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: RCB 72/2 (7), Kaverappa removes Du Plessis; Jacks on debut; PBKS drops 3 catches
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans to wear lavender jerseys during Kolkata Knight Riders match for cancer awareness
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: RCB 72/2 (7), Kaverappa removes Du Plessis; Jacks on debut; PBKS drops 3 catches
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W, 5th T20I: Radha, Richa set up India Women’s 21–run win and 5-0 series sweep
    PTI
  3. GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans faces Chennai Super Kings in must-win clash
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. ‘I know I will throw 90m, but consistency is more important,’ says Neeraj Chopra ahead of Doha Diamond League 2024
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Italian Open 2024: Nadal defeats qualifier Bergs in three sets, faces Hurkacz in second round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment