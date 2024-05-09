Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mathews named in Hasaranga-led 15-member squad

Wanindu Hasaranga will lead Sri Lanka’s 15-member squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup that the island nation’s cricket board announced on Thursday.
Sri Lanka will be in the Group D paired with South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.
Apart from 15 members, Sri Lanka has also named four players as traveling reserves.
Sri Lankan squad will depart for USA and the West Indies on May 14.
Sri Lanka Squad
All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until 25 May, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC’s Event Technical Committee.
Latest on Sportstar
- PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: RCB 36/1 (4), Kaverappa removes Du Plessis on debut; Virat Kohli dropped twice
- Competing in Diamond League and then Nationals not good for Neeraj: Former CWG medallist Kashinath
- Indian sports wrap, May 9: Diksha set for landmark 100th start on LET
- La Liga: Spain prodigy Cubarsi extends stay at Barcelona with 500 million euro release clause
- ISL 2023-24: Best matches of the 10th edition of the Indian Super League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE