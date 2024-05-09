Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Mathews named in Hasaranga-led 15-member squad

Wanindu Hasaranga will lead Sri Lanka’s 15-member squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup that the island nation’s cricket board announced on Thursday.

Sri Lanka will be in the Group D paired with South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.

Apart from 15 members, Sri Lanka has also named four players as traveling reserves.

Sri Lankan squad will depart for USA and the West Indies on May 14.

Sri Lanka Squad Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage

All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until 25 May, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC’s Event Technical Committee.