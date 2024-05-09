MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lord’s ground to get 61 million pounds upgrade to two stands

The existing Allen Stand, dating back to the 1930s, will be demolished entirely, with the new structure having an extra tier, while the Tavern Stand will get a new cantilevered fourth floor seating level.

Published : May 09, 2024 18:36 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: County Championship match at Lord’s, London.
FILE PHOTO: County Championship match at Lord’s, London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: County Championship match at Lord’s, London. | Photo Credit: AP

The historic Lord’s Cricket Ground will have its capacity raised by 1,100 as part of a 61.8 million pounds project to redevelop the Tavern and Allen stands.

Plans for the upgrades to the ground have been approved by the 18,000 members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), a statement said on Thursday.

“The redevelopment of the Tavern and Allen stands will complete our stand development programme, in which we have modernised facilities at Lord’s to continue to ensure the Ground remains a world-class venue for cricket,” Robert Ebdon, MCC Estates Director, said.

The existing Allen Stand, dating back to the 1930s, will be demolished entirely, with the new structure having an extra tier, while the Tavern Stand will get a new cantilevered fourth floor seating level above the retained existing structure.

ALSO READ | Siddarth Kaul joins Northamptonshire for three-match County Championship stint

The MCC say the existing steel structure of the Tavern Stand will be retained in keeping with its sustainability commitments, saving 613 tonnes of CO2.

The new roof, designed by architects WilkinsonEyre, is inspired by the shape and ribbed construction of a series of upturned traditional slip cradles -- the piece of equipment players use for catching practice.

Construction is expected to start in September at the end of the current season with completion in 2027. There will be pauses for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Related stories

Related Topics

MCC /

Lord's /

Marylebone Cricket Club

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lord’s ground to get 61 million pounds upgrade to two stands
    Reuters
  2. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7PM, Predicted XIs; Punjab Kings faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in must win game
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Highlights: Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana guide India to 21-run win, 5-0 clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 9: Diksha set for landmark 100th start on LET
    Team Sportstar
  5. IRE vs PAK: Mohammad Amir gets Irish visa, set to join Pakistan side ahead of second T20I
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Lord’s ground to get 61 million pounds upgrade to two stands
    Reuters
  2. Mongolia bowled out for 12 by Japan to register second-lowest total in T20I history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Siddarth Kaul joins Northamptonshire for three-match County Championship stint
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bangladesh recalls Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s
    AFP
  5. Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Little, Tector star in 15-member team led by Stirling
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lord’s ground to get 61 million pounds upgrade to two stands
    Reuters
  2. PBKS vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7PM, Predicted XIs; Punjab Kings faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru in must win game
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Highlights: Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana guide India to 21-run win, 5-0 clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 9: Diksha set for landmark 100th start on LET
    Team Sportstar
  5. IRE vs PAK: Mohammad Amir gets Irish visa, set to join Pakistan side ahead of second T20I
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment