MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Siddarth Kaul joins Northamptonshire for three-match County Championship stint

Siddarth, who plays for Punjab in the Indian domestic cricket, will be available for Northamptonshire’s next game against Gloucestershire starting May 10.

Published : May 08, 2024 18:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Siddarth Kaul in action.
FILE PHOTO: Siddarth Kaul in action. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Siddarth Kaul in action. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/ The Hindu

Indian fast bowler Siddarth Kaul has joined English County Championship team Northamptonshire for a three-match stint on Wednesday.

Siddarth, who plays for Punjab in the Indian domestic cricket, will be available for Northamptonshire’s next game against Gloucestershire starting May 10.

The 33-year-old pacer has taken 284 First-Class wickets including 16 five-wicket hauls. He has joined the club as replacement of Australia’s Chris Tremain.

“I’m very happy to be here to represent Northamptonshire and very excited to help the team win games and push for promotion.”

“I’m confident that I will bring my positive mindset and experience to help my teammates win in any situation in the match.” Siddarth said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Siddarth Kaul /

Northamptonshire /

County Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Siddarth Kaul joins Northamptonshire for three-match County Championship stint
    Team Sportstar
  2. Champions League semifinal preview: Stage perfectly set as Madrid hosts Bayern after 2-2 draw in first leg
    AP
  3. Mongolia bowled out for 12 by Japan to register second-lowest total in T20I history
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will the coin toss favour in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants? Rain forecast, playing XI news
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nadal’s clay game is rounding into form just in time for the French Open 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Mongolia bowled out for 12 by Japan to register second-lowest total in T20I history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Siddarth Kaul joins Northamptonshire for three-match County Championship stint
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh recalls Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s
    AFP
  4. Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Little, Tector star in 15-member team led by Stirling
    Team Sportstar
  5. Major League Cricket to stage additional six league matches in second season
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Siddarth Kaul joins Northamptonshire for three-match County Championship stint
    Team Sportstar
  2. Champions League semifinal preview: Stage perfectly set as Madrid hosts Bayern after 2-2 draw in first leg
    AP
  3. Mongolia bowled out for 12 by Japan to register second-lowest total in T20I history
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will the coin toss favour in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants? Rain forecast, playing XI news
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nadal’s clay game is rounding into form just in time for the French Open 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment