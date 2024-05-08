Indian fast bowler Siddarth Kaul has joined English County Championship team Northamptonshire for a three-match stint on Wednesday.
Siddarth, who plays for Punjab in the Indian domestic cricket, will be available for Northamptonshire’s next game against Gloucestershire starting May 10.
The 33-year-old pacer has taken 284 First-Class wickets including 16 five-wicket hauls. He has joined the club as replacement of Australia’s Chris Tremain.
“I’m very happy to be here to represent Northamptonshire and very excited to help the team win games and push for promotion.”
“I’m confident that I will bring my positive mindset and experience to help my teammates win in any situation in the match.” Siddarth said.
Latest on Sportstar
- Siddarth Kaul joins Northamptonshire for three-match County Championship stint
- Champions League semifinal preview: Stage perfectly set as Madrid hosts Bayern after 2-2 draw in first leg
- Mongolia bowled out for 12 by Japan to register second-lowest total in T20I history
- SRH vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will the coin toss favour in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants? Rain forecast, playing XI news
- Nadal’s clay game is rounding into form just in time for the French Open 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE