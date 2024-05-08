Siddarth Kaul joins Northamptonshire for three-match County Championship stint

Indian fast bowler Siddarth Kaul has joined English County Championship team Northamptonshire for a three-match stint on Wednesday.

Siddarth, who plays for Punjab in the Indian domestic cricket, will be available for Northamptonshire’s next game against Gloucestershire starting May 10.

The 33-year-old pacer has taken 284 First-Class wickets including 16 five-wicket hauls. He has joined the club as replacement of Australia’s Chris Tremain.

“I’m very happy to be here to represent Northamptonshire and very excited to help the team win games and push for promotion.”

“I’m confident that I will bring my positive mindset and experience to help my teammates win in any situation in the match.” Siddarth said.