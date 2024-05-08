MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh recalls Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s

Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the final two Twenty20 internationals of the five-match series against Zimbabwe.

Published : May 08, 2024 15:57 IST , Dhaka - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan will be seen in action against Zimbabwe for the final two Twenty20 internationals of the five-match series. (File Photo)
Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan will be seen in action against Zimbabwe for the final two Twenty20 internationals of the five-match series. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan will be seen in action against Zimbabwe for the final two Twenty20 internationals of the five-match series. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Bangladesh on Wednesday recalled all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the final two Twenty20 internationals of the five-match series against Zimbabwe.

Former captain Shakib has not played a T20 since July 2023, and was this year elected as a member of parliament for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling party.

Shakib has refused to draw the curtains on his cricket career, and his participation in this series signals that the star player may still be in contention for June’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Left-arm spinner Mustafizur was rested for the first three matches after returning from the Indian Premier League, where he was the season’s joint-highest wicket taker for the Chennai Super Kings.

READ | Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Assad Valla named captain of 15-member squad

Top-order batter Soumya Sarkar also returned to the side after missing the first three matches due to injury.

Parvez Hossain Emon and Afif Hossain, both named in the squad for the first three matches but neither making the XI, have been left out.

Pace bowler Shoriful Islam also rested to accommodate the returning trio.

Bangladesh has already sealed the series 3-0, with the last two matches scheduled in Dhaka on Friday and Sunday.

The Zimbabwe tour is the last home series for Bangladesh before the Twenty20 World Cup begins next month in the United States and West Indies.

Squad-

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Related Topics

Bangladesh /

Shakib Al Hasan /

Mustafizur Rahman /

Zimbabwe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss at 7pm IST, Hyderabad weather update, rain forecast; pitch, outfield report
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh recalls Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s
    AFP
  4. SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad eyes home win against Lucknow Super Giants; Hyderabad weather forecast
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh recalls Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s
    AFP
  2. Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Little, Tector star in 15-member team led by Stirling
    Team Sportstar
  3. Major League Cricket to stage additional six league matches in second season
    PTI
  4. BAN vs ZIM, 3rd T20I: Bangladesh seals series with nine-run win over Zimbabwe
    AFP
  5. Mohammad Amir back for ‘unfinished work’ at T20 World Cup
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Toss at 7pm IST, Hyderabad weather update, rain forecast; pitch, outfield report
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh recalls Shakib for last two Zimbabwe T20s
    AFP
  4. SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad eyes home win against Lucknow Super Giants; Hyderabad weather forecast
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment