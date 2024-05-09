SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat and say well played to the opposition, says Voges

Lucknow Super Giants cricket consultant Adam Voges said they were all in awe of what they had just seen in the IPL League match on Wednesday night, with Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head racing to the target of 166 in just 9.4 overs.

“I think sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat and say well played to the opposition. I think we might have missed one or two balls in the 9.4 overs we bowled,” Voges said.

“That was incredible batting, incredible hitting. Clearly, we didn’t have an answer for them. I haven’t spoken to the guys yet about whether there was a difference in terms of the innings, like whether the pitch was different in the second innings,” he said.

“Our power play compared to Sunrisers was at the two extremes. Two for 22 as opposed to 100 for none. That’s the game in itself,” he said.

“We were put under immense pressure with the ball right from the start. We weren’t able to apply that same pressure with the bat, to begin with. I thought our back-end of the innings was really good,” Voges said.

“The Bodoni and Porone partnership gave us a fighting chance at least. Obviously, that was not enough. We thought we at least had a total to be able to defend,” he said.

“We probably thought we were still a little bit short, but we could have got 250, and I don’t think that would have been enough to knock. When you’re under pressure from ball one, your margin for error in terms of your execution is so small,” Voges said.

“We saw that again tonight. If we just missed, it went for four or six. Again, that’s a huge credit to the way Abhishek and Travis had played,” he said.

“We still missed our areas, and they were able to punish us when we did. As a bowling unit, we’ll lick our wounds. We’ve got two games now that are must-wins if we want to stay in this competition,” Voges said about the team’s campaign at the business end.

“You’ve got to try and take a wicket, don’t you? You’ve got to try and get a fresh face. We dropped a couple of catches. I think the other thing that Sunrisers did amazingly well was their fielding tonight,” he said.

“Those first couple of plays, the two catches for our first two wickets, the direct hit run out. They did everything right tonight, and we didn’t,” Voges said.