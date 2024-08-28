MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI spins its web around Mumbai on day two

Even though the visitor’s Himanshu Singh had the best returns among the tweakers, it was the TNCA XI’s spin-trio of S. Ajith Ram, S. Lakshay Jain, and R. Sai Kishore that hunted like a pack after their side was dismissed for 379 just before lunch.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 18:59 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
TNCA XI’s spin-trio of S. Ajith Ram (in pic), S. Lakshay Jain, and R. Sai Kishore hunted like a pack against Mumbai.
TNCA XI’s spin-trio of S. Ajith Ram (in pic), S. Lakshay Jain, and R. Sai Kishore hunted like a pack against Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu
infoIcon

TNCA XI’s spin-trio of S. Ajith Ram (in pic), S. Lakshay Jain, and R. Sai Kishore hunted like a pack against Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu

The host TNCA XI gained a significant advantage as it restricted Mumbai to 141 for eight at stumps on a day that spinners ruled the roost at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground in a Buchi Babu fixture here on Wednesday.

Even though the visitor’s Himanshu Singh (five for 81) had the best returns among the tweakers, it was the TNCA XI’s spin-trio of S. Ajith Ram (two for 29), S. Lakshay Jain (three for 30), and R. Sai Kishore (three for 30) that hunted like a pack after their side was dismissed for 379 just before lunch.

The first session started with Himanshu wreaking havoc over the TNCA XI middle order. The off-spinner removed R. Sonu Yadav, Sai Kishore and dangerman Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (82, 146b, 9x4) in quick succession to peg back the host — which started at 294 for five — to 315 for eight.

However, Ajith Ram swung the match in TNCA XI’s favour by unleashing his sweeps, scoring a quick-fire half-century (53, 69b, 7x4) and taking the total close to 400.

Also read | Siddharth Desai’s six-for helps Gujarat bowl out TNCA President’s XI for 211, take 160-run lead

It did not help Mumbai’s cause that skipper Sarfaraz Khan — who also did not come out to field on day two — could not bat due to an illness. The other stalwarts, Shreyas Iyer (2) and Suryakumar Yadav (30) were not able to save the team as they, too, fell to the smart plans set by the home outfit.

Mumbai will hope that opener Divyansh Saxena (61 batting, 186b, 6x4, 1x6), who showed composure amidst the frenzy, can make a match out of this on day three.

The scores:
TNCA XI 379 in 117.3 overs (Pradosh 65, Indrajith 61, Boopathi 82, Ajith 53, Himanshu 5/81) vs. Mumbai 141/8 in 59.1 overs (Divyansh 61 batting).

Related stories

Related Topics

Buchi Babu Tournament /

Sai Kishore /

Sarfaraz Khan /

Shreyas Iyer /

Suryakumar Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI spins its web around Mumbai on day two
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Table Tennis events with dates, IST timing and venue
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga: Girona manager Michel remains positive despite slow start to the season
    Reuters
  4. AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman included as Nigeria names squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
    AFP
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, Know Your Sport: Athletics, classifications and Indians in action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI spins its web around Mumbai on day two
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  2. New window on the cards for ILT20 to avoid clash with other leagues, says CEO David White
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Buchi Babu tournament: Siddharth Desai’s six-for helps Gujarat bowl out TNCA President’s XI for 211, take 160-run lead
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. ICC Test rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal move up, Rohit drops to sixth
    PTI
  5. England batter Dawid Malan announces retirement from international cricket
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Buchi Babu tournament: TNCA XI spins its web around Mumbai on day two
    Sankar Narayanan EH
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics, India schedule: Para Table Tennis events with dates, IST timing and venue
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga: Girona manager Michel remains positive despite slow start to the season
    Reuters
  4. AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Lookman included as Nigeria names squad for Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
    AFP
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, Know Your Sport: Athletics, classifications and Indians in action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment