BAN-W v IND-W 5th T20I: Shafali Verma plays 100th international match

This will mark Shafali’s 73rd T20I for India, apart from which she has also played 4 Tests and 23 ODIs.

Published : May 09, 2024 16:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(File Photo) Indian opener Shafali Verma will play her 100th international match | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
Indian opener Shafali Verma will play her 100th international match in the fifth T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Thursday.

This will mark Shafali’s 73rd T20I for India, apart from which she has also played 4 Tests and 23 ODIs.

With this match, she (20 years 102 days) is the youngest women cricketer to play 100 international matches with Shemaine Campbell of West Indies holding the previous record at 21 years 18 days.

Shafali made her international debut in September 2019 against South Africa in Surat in T20I match at the age of 15.

The now 20-year-old has scored 1689 runs in the T20Is at a strike rate of over 130. In the ODIs, the swashbuckling opener has hit 536 runs while in Tests, Shafali has made 338 runs with the best score of 96.

Shafali has represented India in two T20 World Cups, one ODI World Cups, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games. She also led the Indian team to U19 World Cup win in 2023.

