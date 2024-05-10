IPL 2024: List of highest successful run-chases for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League

Chennai Super Kings’ win against the Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 recorded the highest successful chase for the franchise. The win helped the franchise lift its fifth IPL trophy - the joint-highest in the history of the competition.
Highest successful run-chases for CSK in the IPL:
|Total
|Opposition
|Venue
|Season
|Wickets remaining
|Balls remaining
|214
|GT
|Ahmedabad
|2024
|5
|0
|206
|RCB
|Chennai
|2012
|5
|0
|206
|RCB
|Bengaluru
|2018
|5
|2
|203
|KKR
|Chennai
|2018
|5
|1
|193
|KXIP
|Dharamsala
|2010
|6
|2
|186
|DD
|Delhi
|2010
|5
|5
