IPL 2024: List of highest successful run-chases for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League

Here is the list of the highest successful run-chases completed by the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Published : May 10, 2024 21:25 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.
Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: AP
Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: AP

Chennai Super Kings’ win against the Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 recorded the highest successful chase for the franchise. The win helped the franchise lift its fifth IPL trophy - the joint-highest in the history of the competition.

Highest successful run-chases for CSK in the IPL:

Total Opposition Venue Season Wickets remaining Balls remaining
214 GT Ahmedabad 2024 5 0
206 RCB Chennai 2012 5 0
206 RCB Bengaluru 2018 5 2
203 KKR Chennai 2018 5 1
193 KXIP Dharamsala 2010 6 2
186 DD Delhi 2010 5 5

