Gujarat Titans amassed its second-highest total in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 231/3 against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The match saw both Titans’ openers score centuries, with Sai Sudharshan scoring 103 off 51 balls and Shubman Gill follow suit, getting his century off 50 balls.

Highest totals for GT in the IPL: