Gujarat Titans amassed its second-highest total in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 231/3 against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
The match saw both Titans’ openers score centuries, with Sai Sudharshan scoring 103 off 51 balls and Shubman Gill follow suit, getting his century off 50 balls.
Highest totals for GT in the IPL:
- 233/3 vs MI (Ahmedabad, 2023)
- 231/3 vs CSK (Ahmedabad, 2024)
- 227/2 vs LSG (Ahmedabad, 2023)
- 220/8 vs DC (Delhi, 2024)
- 214/4 vs CSK (Ahmedabad, 2023)
Latest on Sportstar
- GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: GT 231/3 (20 overs); Shubman, Sudharsan hundreds take Gujarat Titans to commanding total
- Neeraj Chopra LIVE Doha Diamond League 2024: Olympic gold medallist and Kishore Jena in action; Starting list, live action to begin at 10:10 PM IST
- Highest run chases in IPL history: Punjab Kings holds record at 262; Top five targets achieved in Indian Premier League
- IPL 2024: List of highest successful run-chases for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League
- GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Shubman Gill scores the 100th IPL hundred in match against Chennai Super Kings
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE