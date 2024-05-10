Shubman Gill scored the hundredth IPL hundred and his fourth in the competition during the encounter between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Gill’s milestone took him level with KL Rahul, Shane Watson and David Warner at fourth in the list of the most hundreds in the IPL.
Most hundreds scored in the IPL:
- Virat Kohli - 8 centuries in 245 matches
- Jos Buttler - 7 in 106 matches
- Chris Gayle - 6 in 142 matches
- Shubman Gill - 4 in 103 matches
- K.L. Rahul - 4 in 130 matches
- Shane Watson - 4 in 145 matches
