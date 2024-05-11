UEFA champions league semifinals: Real Madrid beats Bayern Munich to reach another UCL final

Real beat Bayern 2-1 . A 4-3 aggregate victory sealed Real a remarkable sixth champions league finals in 10 years

Super sub Joselu scored twice in three minutes and his double goals helped Real to qualify

Real’s coach Carlo Ancelotti will appear in his sixth champions league final as a coach

Real defeated Manchester City in the quarterfinals 4-3 and Bayern faced against Arsenal and the match was tied 1-1

Real ‘s Vinicius Junior was awarded the Player of the Match

Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA champions league 2023-2024 final

Real and Bayern have faced each other 12 times. Bayern winning four and Real winning seven

