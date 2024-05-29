Top 10 players with most men’s T20 World Cup appearances

Rohit Sharma - Eight editions between 2007 and 2022*
The Indian skipper is one of the two players to feature in all the editions of the men’s T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be Rohit’s ninth appearance at the tournament
Shakib Al Hasan - Eight editions between 2007 and 2022*
The other player to appear in all the editions of the men’s T20 World Cup is Shakib Al Hasan. The all-rounder will be representing Bangladesh for the ninth time at the T20 World Cup in 2024
Mohammad Mahmudullah - Seven editions between 2007 and 2021*
Mahmudullah missed the 2022 edition of the World Cup but is back for the 2024 one. The 38-year-old is part of Bangladesh squad for the for the eighth time in the history of the tournament
Dwayne Bravo - Seven editions between 2007 and 2021
Before retiring from international cricket in 2021, Bravo represented the West Indies in seven editions of the T20 World Cup. He also played the most matches for the West Indies in the tournament’s history
Chris Gayle - Seven editions between 2007 and 2021
In his seven appearances at the tournament, Gayle was a part of the two West Indies title-winning teams, in 2012 and 2016. The Jamaican all-rounder retired from the international cricket in 2021
Mushfiqur Rahim - Seven editions between 2007 and 2021
The wicketkeeper-batter from Bangladesh has had some memorable outings in the tournament’s history. Rahim retired from the shortest format of the game in 2022
Tillakaratne Dilshan - Six editions between 2007 and 2016
Representing Sri Lanka, Dilshan featured in six T20 World Cup editions. He scored the second-most runs for Sri Lanka during its title-winning run at the 2014 edition
Shahid Afridi - Six editions between 2007 and 2016
Apart from playing the most games for Pakistan in the history of the tournament, Afridi was also the ‘Player of the Match’ of the 2009 T20 WC final that Pakistan won
Shoaib Malik - Six editions between 2007 and 2021
The T20 specialist from Pakistan was at the other end, accompanying Shahid Afridi, as Pakistan won its maiden T20 World Cup title. The 42-year-old is yet to retire from the shortest format of the game
MS Dhoni - Six editions between 2007 and 2016
Dhoni, the captain who won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, represented India until the 2016 home version of the tournament where he guided India until the semifinals