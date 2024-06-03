Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles claimed her ninth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships on Sunday
Biles posted a massive cumulative all-around total of 119.750, nearly six points clear of runner-up Skye Blakely
The 27-year-old, already owned the most all-around US titles in history with eight in total:- 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023
On Friday, she had broken the 60.000 mark for the first time since the 2021 US Olympic trials
Apart from winning the all-around title, Biles also swept the individual apparatus events
She achieved this feat just once before at the tournament, in 2018
Solidifying her quest for a fifth Olympic gold, Biles will next take part at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Minneapolis from June 27 to 30