Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles claimed her ninth all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships on Sunday

Biles posted a massive cumulative all-around total of 119.750, nearly six points clear of runner-up Skye Blakely

The 27-year-old, already owned the most all-around US titles in history with eight in total:- 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023

On Friday, she had broken the 60.000 mark for the first time since the 2021 US Olympic trials

Apart from winning the all-around title, Biles also swept the individual apparatus events

She achieved this feat just once before at the tournament, in 2018

Solidifying her quest for a fifth Olympic gold, Biles will next take part at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Minneapolis from June 27 to 30

