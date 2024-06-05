Team India jersey in T20 World Cups through the years

T20 World Cup 2007: India scripted history by clinching the maiden edition, beating arch-rival Pakistan in the final.
T20 World Cup 2009: India reached the Super Eight phase where it lost all its three matches.
T20 World Cup 2010: The Men in Blue once again faltered at the Super Eight stage.
T20 World Cup 2012: India stumbled in the Super Eight for the third consecutive edition.
T20 World Cup 2014: India had the chance to clinch its second title but went down to Sri Lanka in the summit clash.
T20 World Cup 2016: India was the host and the favourite to get the crown but lost to eventual champion West Indies in the semifinal.
T20 World Cup 2021: In Virat Kohli’s last dance as Team India captain, the side lost to New Zealand and Pakistan and bowed out in the group stage.
T20 World Cup 2022: India lost just once in the Super 12 before a 10-wicket reverse to England in the last-four.
T20 World Cup 2024: India begins its campaign against Ireland, hoping to end it 11-year ICC trophy drought.