Team India jersey in T20 World Cups through the years

T20 World Cup 2007: India scripted history by clinching the maiden edition, beating arch-rival Pakistan in the final.

T20 World Cup 2009: India reached the Super Eight phase where it lost all its three matches.

T20 World Cup 2010: The Men in Blue once again faltered at the Super Eight stage.

T20 World Cup 2012: India stumbled in the Super Eight for the third consecutive edition.

T20 World Cup 2014: India had the chance to clinch its second title but went down to Sri Lanka in the summit clash.

T20 World Cup 2016: India was the host and the favourite to get the crown but lost to eventual champion West Indies in the semifinal.

T20 World Cup 2021: In Virat Kohli’s last dance as Team India captain, the side lost to New Zealand and Pakistan and bowed out in the group stage.

T20 World Cup 2022: India lost just once in the Super 12 before a 10-wicket reverse to England in the last-four.

T20 World Cup 2024: India begins its campaign against Ireland, hoping to end it 11-year ICC trophy drought.

