IND vs ENG, Semifinal T20 World Cup 2024: India looks to shrug off 2022 demons against defending champion England

IND vs ENG, Semifinal T20 World Cup 2024: Jos Buttler’s men have to raise the bar a few notches to challenge the marauding Indians if it aims to reign supreme once again.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 19:36 IST , Georgetown - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
India will take on England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal.
India will take on England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

India will take on England in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

The first time India and England faced each other in a T20I, Yuvraj Singh shocked the world with those famous six sixes off Stuart Broad.

But in the last meeting, there were no celebrations for India. It was the semifinal of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup when Jos Buttler and Alex Hales hammered the Indian attack on the way to a 10-wicket blowout.

This was a new chapter in English cricket, one where players shed all inhibitions and embraced a no-holds-barred approach to T20 cricket. A few days after the semifinal wipeout, England became the first men’s team to hold both the limited-overs World Cups.

The humiliating loss at Adelaide forced India to introspect. Changes in personnel and mindset had to be made.

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms in Guyana as Rohit Sharma & Co. eye revenge

Two years on, lessons have been learnt, and the house has been set in order. When the sides meet in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal here on Thursday, it is India that holds the gold standard.

The only unbeaten team in the tournament besides South Africa, India has all bases covered.

Up top, Rohit Sharma has come into form when it matters. His 41-ball 92 against Australia on Monday allowed India to let loose in the PowerPlay — an area which had proved troublesome earlier in the campaign.

England’s Captain Jos Buttler (R) celebrates after victory as India’s Mohammed Shami.
England’s Captain Jos Buttler (R) celebrates after victory as India’s Mohammed Shami. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

England’s Captain Jos Buttler (R) celebrates after victory as India’s Mohammed Shami. | Photo Credit: AFP

Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant complete a power-packed top-order. Hardik Pandya’s clean hitting in the last three outings has reinforced his value as a finisher.

Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in the eleven for the Super 8 leg has turned out to be a masterstroke. With seven wickets in three matches, the left-arm wrist spinner has emerged as the standout wicket-taker in the attack.

The stuttering form of Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube are the only cracks in the wall.

The Guyana National Stadium pitch assists seamers, but India is likely to stick to its three-spinner combination.

England has had a bumpy ride to the last-four. A washed-out game with Scotland and a loss to Australia sent the side close to a group-stage exit. There was a seven-run defeat at the hands of South Africa in the Super 8 stage. A win against West Indies stands as the lone positive result over a top team. In effect, England has reached here on the back of whippings given to minnows.

There is no doubt that Buttler’s men have to raise the bar a few notches to challenge the marauding Indians.

