MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, July 1: Jamshedpur FC retains Seiminlen Doungel

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 1.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 15:50 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Seiminlen Doungel was crucial in the ISL Shield winning campaign of Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22.
Seiminlen Doungel was crucial in the ISL Shield winning campaign of Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

Seiminlen Doungel was crucial in the ISL Shield winning campaign of Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

FOOTBALL

Jamshedpur FC retains Seiminlen Doungel

Manipur midfielder Seiminlen Doungel extended his tenure with Jamshedpur FC until the end of the 2024-25 season of the Indian Super League, the club announced on Monday.

A skillfull, strong and versatile player who has been an essential part of the Jamshedpur FC side for the past four seasons, Doungel was crucial in the ISL Shield winning campaign in 2021-22.

“I have unfinished business from the last two seasons and we need to get the club back on the top of the ISL table, a place that the Jharkhand fans deserve,” the 30-year-old said in a release.

Doungel has had a stellar career in ISL representing Jamshedpur, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters, North East United, Bengaluru FC, Delhi Dynamos and East Bengal.

Over his 63 appearances for the Men of Steel, Doungel has scored five goals and provided one assist. He is also one of the six Indian players to score a hat-trick in the ISL.

Doungel has also won the I-League in the 2015-16 season and the Federation Cup in 2012 and 2017.

He was a member of Bengaluru FC’s runner-up squad in the AFC Cup in 2016 and played a crucial role in FC Goa’s 2019-20 ISL season, helping it finish at the top of the league and become the ISL Premiers (shield winners).

- PTI

CRICKET

India deaf cricket team wins bilateral T20 series against England

The Indian deaf cricket team defeated host England by six wickets in the seventh and final T20 to claim the series 5-2 in Leicester.

Abhishek Singh was awarded the man-of-the-match in the final game, while Sai Akash bagged the player-of-the-series honour.

Electing to bowl, India restricted England to 164 for 4 and then chased down the target with four balls to spare, riding on half-centuries by Abhishek (68) and Umar Ashraf (56).

India did not have the best of starts to its chase, losing the first three wickets for only 46 runs. But Abhishek and Ashraf shared a 95-run partnership to rebuild the innings and took the side over the line.

- PTI

BADMINTON

Badminton Asia Junior Championships: Valiant India go down 2-3 against Malaysia in quarters

India’s Badminton Asia Junior Mixed team championships challenge ended at the quarterfinal stage after losing to Malaysia 2-3 on Monday.

The players will now participate in the individual championship beginning from Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, India made yet another change to its mixed doubles pairing, combining Sanskar Saraswat with Shravani Walekar. And the duo gave the team the lead with a 21-16, 13-21, 21-17 win over Kang Khai Xing and Noraqilha Maisarah.

Senior Nationals runners-up Tanvi Sharma then doubles India’s lead when she got the better of Siti Zulaikha 21-15, 15-21, 22-20 in girls singles.

India looked on course of an upset win when Pranay Shettigar clinched the opening game against Muhammad Faiq. But he could not sustain the momentum and lost 15-21, 21-18, 21-19 in an hour and six minutes and Malaysia then grabbed the opportunity.

Walekar and Navya Kanderi went down 16-21, 15-21 against Bui Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting and then boys doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela Arsh Mohammad lost to Kang and Aaron Tai 18-21, 10-21.

Tanvi Sharma impresses

The loss in the quarterfinals not withstanding, the squad had a lot of positives to take from the competition as Tanvi Sharma remained unbeaten in all her matches and the changes in mixed doubles combination worked well.

In fact, India did not lose any girls singles match as Navya Kanderi also punched above her weight to win the only rubber against Indonesia in the group stage.

Result:
India lost to Malaysia 2-3 (Sanskar Saraswat/Shravani Walekar bt Kang Khai Xing/Noraqilha Maisarah 21-16, 13-21, 21-17; Tanvi Sharma bt Siti Zulaikha 21-15, 15-21, 22-20; Pranay Shettigar lost to Mohammad Faiq 21-15, 18-21, 19-21; Navya Kanderi/Shravani Walekar lost to Bui Ong Xin Yee/Carmen Ting 16-21, 15-21; Bhargav Ram Arigela/Arsh Mohammad lost to Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai 18-21, 10-21)

Related Topics

Seiminlen Doungel /

Jamshedpur FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra opts out of Paris Diamond League: Report
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 1: Jamshedpur FC retains Seiminlen Doungel
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pankaj Advani eyes hat-trick glory at Asian Billiards Championship
    PTI
  4. Stay in the moment, keep flexible mindset: Bindra’s advice to Paris-bound Indian athletes
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali, Sneh Rana shine in 10-wicket win over South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Pankaj Advani eyes hat-trick glory at Asian Billiards Championship
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 1: Jamshedpur FC retains Seiminlen Doungel
    Team Sportstar
  3. OCA General Assembly’s nod pending to include yoga in Asian Games: IOA chief Usha
    PTI
  4. Anand wins Leon Masters for the 10th time
    PTI
  5. Praggnanandhaa misses against Wesley So on another day of draws
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Neeraj Chopra opts out of Paris Diamond League: Report
    PTI
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 1: Jamshedpur FC retains Seiminlen Doungel
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pankaj Advani eyes hat-trick glory at Asian Billiards Championship
    PTI
  4. Stay in the moment, keep flexible mindset: Bindra’s advice to Paris-bound Indian athletes
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali, Sneh Rana shine in 10-wicket win over South Africa Women
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment