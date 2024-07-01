MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sports schedule, July 2024: Paris Olympics, Euros, Copa America, Wimbledon and more

Here’s the complete sports schedule for July 2024 which features Paris Olympics, Wimbledon, Euros, Copa America, F1, MotoGP and more.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 00:56 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, ahead the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, ahead the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower, ahead the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: AFP

PARIS OLYMPICS

July 26 - August 11

CRICKET

India tour of Zimbabwe

July 6-14: India to play a five-match T20I series vs Zimbabwe (Here’s the complete schedule)

South Africa Women’s tour of India

June 16 - July 9: South Africa (Women) tour of India - India (ODI, One-off Test and T20Is complete schedule)

Women’s Asia Cup 2024

July 19 - July 28: Women’s Asia Cup 2024 - Sri Lanka (Here’s the complete schedule)

West Indies tour of England

July 10 - 14: 1st Test - Lord’s, London

July 18 - 22: 2nd Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 26 - 30: 3rd Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Zimbabwe tour of Ireland

July 25 - 29: One-off Test - Belfast

FOOTBALL

Euro 2024

June 14 - July 14 - UEFA European Championship (EURO) - Germany (Here’s the complete schedule)

Copa America 2024

June 20 - July 14 - CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 - USA (Here’s the complete schedule)

Indian Football

July 26 - August 31: Durand Cup

TENNIS

July 1 - 14: Wimbledon

July 15 - 21: Hamburg Open - ATP 500

July 15 - 21: Hall of Fame Open, Newport - ATP 250

July 15 - 21: Swiss Open, Gstaad - ATP 250

July 15 - 21: Nordea Open, Bastad - ATP 250

July 15 - 21: Palermo Open - WTA 250

July 15 - 21: Hungarian Grand Prix - WTA 250

July 21-27: Croatia Open, Umag - ATP 250

July 21 - 26: Prague Open - WTA 250

July 21 - 26: Lasi Open - WTA 250

July 22 - 28: Atlanta Open - ATP 250

July 22 - 27: Generali Open, Kitzbuhel - ATP 250

July 27 - August 4: Paris 2024 Olympics - Paris, France

July 29 - August 4: Washington Open - ATP & WTA 500

BADMINTON

July 2 - 7: Canada Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) - Calgary

July 3 - 7: Badminton Asia Junior Individual Championships - Yogyakarta, Indonesia

July 27 - August 5: Paris 2024 Olympic Games Badminton Competition - Paris

ATHLETICS

July 7: Paris Diamond League - France

July 12: Monaco Diamond League - Monaco

July 20 - London Diamond League - UK

MOTORSPORT

July 7: F1 British Grand Prix

July 8: MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix

July 21: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

July 28: F1 Belgian Grand Prix  

HOCKEY

July 27 - August 9: Paris 2024 Olympics (Men & Women)

TABLE TENNIS

July 2 - 7: WTT Star Contender Bangkok

July 27 - August 10: Paris Olympics

SHOOTING

July 9 - 16: ISSF Junior World Cup Shotgun - Porpetto, Italy

July 26 - August 5: Paris Olympics

GOLF

July 11-14 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France (Women)

July 18-21 - The 152nd Open - Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland (Men)

SQUASH

July 12 - 23: WSF World Junior Championships - Houston, USA

CHESS

July 1 - 12: World Senior Team Chess Championships - Krakow, Poland

Related Topics

F1 /

MotoGP /

Wimbledon 2024 /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Spain vs Georgia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ESP 0-1 GEO; Le Normand scores own goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Le Normand’s own goal gives Georgia lead; Top talking points from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports schedule, July 2024: Paris Olympics, Euros, Copa America, Wimbledon and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal to in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Sports schedule, July 2024: Paris Olympics, Euros, Copa America, Wimbledon and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. Anshu Malik suffers shoulder strain during training, WFI seeks status report from wrestler
    PTI
  3. Tour de France 2024 stage two: Pogacar takes yellow jersey with Vingegaard keeping up
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, June 30: India to face Malaysia in quarters of Badminton Asia Junior Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics bound athletes given hearty send-off by IOA
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Spain vs Georgia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ESP 0-1 GEO; Le Normand scores own goal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Le Normand’s own goal gives Georgia lead; Top talking points from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sports schedule, July 2024: Paris Olympics, Euros, Copa America, Wimbledon and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal to in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment