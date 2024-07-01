Sports schedule, July 2024: Paris Olympics, Euros, Copa America, Wimbledon and more

PARIS OLYMPICS
CRICKET
India tour of Zimbabwe
July 6-14: India to play a five-match T20I series vs Zimbabwe (Here’s the complete schedule)
South Africa Women’s tour of India
June 16 - July 9: South Africa (Women) tour of India - India (ODI, One-off Test and T20Is complete schedule)
Women’s Asia Cup 2024
July 19 - July 28: Women’s Asia Cup 2024 - Sri Lanka (Here’s the complete schedule)
West Indies tour of England
July 10 - 14: 1st Test - Lord’s, London
July 18 - 22: 2nd Test - Trent Bridge, Nottingham
July 26 - 30: 3rd Test - Edgbaston, Birmingham
Zimbabwe tour of Ireland
July 25 - 29: One-off Test - Belfast
FOOTBALL
Euro 2024
June 14 - July 14 - UEFA European Championship (EURO) - Germany (Here’s the complete schedule)
Copa America 2024
June 20 - July 14 - CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 - USA (Here’s the complete schedule)
Indian Football
July 26 - August 31: Durand Cup
TENNIS
July 1 - 14: Wimbledon
July 15 - 21: Hamburg Open - ATP 500
July 15 - 21: Hall of Fame Open, Newport - ATP 250
July 15 - 21: Swiss Open, Gstaad - ATP 250
July 15 - 21: Nordea Open, Bastad - ATP 250
July 15 - 21: Palermo Open - WTA 250
July 15 - 21: Hungarian Grand Prix - WTA 250
July 21-27: Croatia Open, Umag - ATP 250
July 21 - 26: Prague Open - WTA 250
July 21 - 26: Lasi Open - WTA 250
July 22 - 28: Atlanta Open - ATP 250
July 22 - 27: Generali Open, Kitzbuhel - ATP 250
July 27 - August 4: Paris 2024 Olympics - Paris, France
July 29 - August 4: Washington Open - ATP & WTA 500
BADMINTON
July 2 - 7: Canada Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) - Calgary
July 3 - 7: Badminton Asia Junior Individual Championships - Yogyakarta, Indonesia
July 27 - August 5: Paris 2024 Olympic Games Badminton Competition - Paris
ATHLETICS
July 7: Paris Diamond League - France
July 12: Monaco Diamond League - Monaco
July 20 - London Diamond League - UK
MOTORSPORT
July 7: F1 British Grand Prix
July 8: MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix
July 21: F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
July 28: F1 Belgian Grand Prix
HOCKEY
July 27 - August 9: Paris 2024 Olympics (Men & Women)
TABLE TENNIS
July 2 - 7: WTT Star Contender Bangkok
July 27 - August 10: Paris Olympics
SHOOTING
July 9 - 16: ISSF Junior World Cup Shotgun - Porpetto, Italy
July 26 - August 5: Paris Olympics
GOLF
July 11-14 - The Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France (Women)
July 18-21 - The 152nd Open - Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland (Men)
SQUASH
July 12 - 23: WSF World Junior Championships - Houston, USA
CHESS
July 1 - 12: World Senior Team Chess Championships - Krakow, Poland
