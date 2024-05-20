Copa America 2024 schedule: Full list of teams, venues, kick-off timings, Messi eyes title defence with Argentina

Competitive international football is set to return as club football comes to an end this month, with 16 countries vying for the Copa America in June.

The continental tournament, set to begin on June 20, will be played in the United States of America, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina entering Copa as the defending champion. Copa is the oldest active international football tournament, having started in 1916, with Uruguay winning the first edition of the tournament.

Argentina and Uruguay are the most successful teams in the Copa America, with 15 titles each while Brazil, another South American giant and the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup (with five titles) is second with nine titles.

COPA AMERICA 2024 GROUPS

Group A Group B Group C Group D Argentina Mexico USA Brazil Peru Ecuador Uruguay Colombia Chile Venezuela Panama Paraguay Canada Jamaica Bolivia Costa Rica

The 2024 edition of the Copa America will start on June 20 (local time), with the final set to bet played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida, which is home to Messi’s club in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami.

Following is the complete schedule of Copa America 2024, with kick-off times in local time as well as Indian time: