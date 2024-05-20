Copa America 2024 schedule: Full list of teams, venues, kick-off timings, Messi eyes title defence with Argentina

Competitive international football is set to return as club football comes to an end this month, with 16 countries vying for the Copa America in June.
The continental tournament, set to begin on June 20, will be played in the United States of America, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina entering Copa as the defending champion. Copa is the oldest active international football tournament, having started in 1916, with Uruguay winning the first edition of the tournament.
Argentina and Uruguay are the most successful teams in the Copa America, with 15 titles each while Brazil, another South American giant and the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup (with five titles) is second with nine titles.
COPA AMERICA 2024 GROUPS
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Argentina
|Mexico
|USA
|Brazil
|Peru
|Ecuador
|Uruguay
|Colombia
|Chile
|Venezuela
|Panama
|Paraguay
|Canada
|Jamaica
|Bolivia
|Costa Rica
The 2024 edition of the Copa America will start on June 20 (local time), with the final set to bet played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida, which is home to Messi’s club in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami.
Following is the complete schedule of Copa America 2024, with kick-off times in local time as well as Indian time:
|Date
|Match No.
|Match
|Kick-off Time (Local time)
|Kick-off Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 20
|1
|Argentina vs Canada
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 21)
|Atlanta
|June 21
|2
|Peru vs Chile
|7:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 22)
|Arlington
|June 22
|3
|Mexico vs Jamaica
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 23)
|Houston
|June 22
|4
|Ecuador vs Venezuela
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 23)
|Santa Clara
|June 23
|5
|USA vs Bolivia
|5:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 24)
|Arlington
|June 23
|6
|Uruguay vs Panama
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 24)
|Miami
|June 24
|7
|Brazil vs Croatia
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 25)
|Inglewood
|June 24
|8
|Colombia vs Paraguay
|5:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 25)
|Houston
|June 25
|9
|Chile vs Argentina
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 26)
|East Rutherford
|June 25
|10
|Peru vs Canada
|5:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 26)
|Kansas City
|June 26
|11
|Venezuela vs Mexico
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 27)
|Inglewood
|June 26
|12
|Ecuador vs Jamaica
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 27)
|Las Vegas
|June 27
|13
|Panama vs USA
|6:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 28)
|Atlanta
|June 27
|14
|Uruguay vs Bolivia
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 28)
|East Rutherford
|June 28
|15
|Paraguay vs Brazil
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (June 29)
|Las Vegas
|June 28
|16
|Colombia vs Costa Rica
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (June 29)
|Glendale
|June 29
|17
|Argentina vs Peru
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 30)
|Miami
|June 29
|18
|Canada vs Chile
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (June 30)
|Orlando
|June 30
|19
|Mexico vs Ecuador
|5:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 1)
|Glendale
|June 30
|20
|Jamaica vs Venezuela
|7:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 1)
|Austin
|July 1
|21
|USA vs Uruguay
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 2)
|Kansas City
|July 1
|22
|Bolivia vs Panama
|9:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 2)
|Orlando
|July 2
|23
|Brazil vs Colombia
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 3)
|Santa Clara
|July 2
|24
|Costa Rica vs Paraguay
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 3)
|Austin
|Quarterfinals
|July 4
|25
|1A vs 2B
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 5)
|Houston
|July 5
|26
|1B vs 2A
|8:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 6)
|Arlington
|July 6
|27
|1C vs 2D
|6:00 pm
|6:30 am (July 7)
|Las Vegas
|July 6
|28
|1D vs 2C
|3:00 pm
|3:30 am (July 7)
|Glendale
|Semifinals
|July 9
|29
|W25 vs W26
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 10)
|East Rutherford
|July 10
|30
|W27 vs W28
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 11)
|Charlotte
|Third-place match
|July 13
|31
|L29 vs L30
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 14)
|Charlotte
|Final
|July 14
|32
|W29 vs W30
|8:00 pm
|5:30 am (July 15)
|Miami
