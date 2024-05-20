MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024 schedule: Full list of teams, venues, kick-off timings, Messi eyes title defence with Argentina

The continental tournament, set to begin on June 20, will be played in the United States of America, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina entering Copa as the defending champion.

Published : May 20, 2024 23:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi (centre), enters the competition as the defending champion, having beaten Brazil in the 2021 final.
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi (centre), enters the competition as the defending champion, having beaten Brazil in the 2021 final. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi (centre), enters the competition as the defending champion, having beaten Brazil in the 2021 final. | Photo Credit: AP

Competitive international football is set to return as club football comes to an end this month, with 16 countries vying for the Copa America in June.

The continental tournament, set to begin on June 20, will be played in the United States of America, with Lionel Messi’s Argentina entering Copa as the defending champion. Copa is the oldest active international football tournament, having started in 1916, with Uruguay winning the first edition of the tournament.

Argentina and Uruguay are the most successful teams in the Copa America, with 15 titles each while Brazil, another South American giant and the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup (with five titles) is second with nine titles.

COPA AMERICA 2024 GROUPS

Group A Group B Group C Group D
Argentina Mexico USA Brazil
Peru Ecuador Uruguay Colombia
Chile Venezuela Panama Paraguay
Canada Jamaica Bolivia Costa Rica

The 2024 edition of the Copa America will start on June 20 (local time), with the final set to bet played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida, which is home to Messi’s club in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami.

RELATED: Argentina squad for Copa America: Messi leads defending champion in provisional list, Dybala out

Following is the complete schedule of Copa America 2024, with kick-off times in local time as well as Indian time:

Date Match No. Match Kick-off Time (Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue
June 20 1 Argentina vs Canada 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 21) Atlanta
June 21 2 Peru vs Chile 7:00 pm 5:30 am (June 22) Arlington
June 22 3 Mexico vs Jamaica 8:00 pm 6:30 am (June 23) Houston
June 22 4 Ecuador vs Venezuela 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 23) Santa Clara
June 23 5 USA vs Bolivia 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 24) Arlington
June 23 6 Uruguay vs Panama 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 24) Miami
June 24 7 Brazil vs Croatia 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 25) Inglewood
June 24 8 Colombia vs Paraguay 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 25) Houston
June 25 9 Chile vs Argentina 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 26) East Rutherford
June 25 10 Peru vs Canada 5:00 pm 3:30 am (June 26) Kansas City
June 26 11 Venezuela vs Mexico 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 27) Inglewood
June 26 12 Ecuador vs Jamaica 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 27) Las Vegas
June 27 13 Panama vs USA 6:00 pm 3:30 am (June 28) Atlanta
June 27 14 Uruguay vs Bolivia 9:00 pm 6:30 am (June 28) East Rutherford
June 28 15 Paraguay vs Brazil 6:00 pm 6:30 am (June 29) Las Vegas
June 28 16 Colombia vs Costa Rica 3:00 pm 3:30 am (June 29) Glendale
June 29 17 Argentina vs Peru 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 30) Miami
June 29 18 Canada vs Chile 8:00 pm 5:30 am (June 30) Orlando
June 30 19 Mexico vs Ecuador 5:00 pm 5:30 am (July 1) Glendale
June 30 20 Jamaica vs Venezuela 7:00 pm 5:30 am (July 1) Austin
July 1 21 USA vs Uruguay 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 2) Kansas City
July 1 22 Bolivia vs Panama 9:00 pm 6:30 am (July 2) Orlando
July 2 23 Brazil vs Colombia 6:00 pm 6:30 am (July 3) Santa Clara
July 2 24 Costa Rica vs Paraguay 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 3) Austin
Quarterfinals
July 4 25 1A vs 2B 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 5) Houston
July 5 26 1B vs 2A 8:00 pm 6:30 am (July 6) Arlington
July 6 27 1C vs 2D 6:00 pm 6:30 am (July 7) Las Vegas
July 6 28 1D vs 2C 3:00 pm 3:30 am (July 7) Glendale
Semifinals
July 9 29 W25 vs W26 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 10) East Rutherford
July 10 30 W27 vs W28 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 11) Charlotte
Third-place match
July 13 31 L29 vs L30 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 14) Charlotte
Final
July 14 32 W29 vs W30 8:00 pm 5:30 am (July 15) Miami

Copa America /

Copa America 2024 /

Argentina /

Brazil

