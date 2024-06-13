MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics schedule: When will the Olympic Games begin, timings, live streaming info

Paris 2024 will see breakdancing making a debut in the Olympic Games while Niue and Tahiti are set to be the debutant nations in the multi-discipline event.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 16:49 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Games will feature 329 events in 32 sports, with 28 ‘core’ disciplines which featured in the 2016 and 2020 editions while four optional sports will feature in the Olympics for the first time.
Paris 2024 Games will feature 329 events in 32 sports, with 28 'core' disciplines which featured in the 2016 and 2020 editions while four optional sports will feature in the Olympics for the first time.
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: AP

The 2024 edition of the Summer Olympic Games is set to begin in Paris, France, with the country hosting the event for the third time. The French capital, as a city, will host the event for the second time, formerly doing so in 1900 and 1924.

Paris was awarded the hosting rights at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in September 2017 while Los Angeles in the United States of America was also named host for the next edition, on the same day.

Paris 2024 will see breakding making a debut in the Olympic Games while Niue and Tahiti are set to be the debutant nations in the multi-discipline event. Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine, remains banned by the IOC but might its athletes will have a chance to compete as neutral athletes, if approved by the respective sport’s international federation.

WHEN DO THE PARIS 2024 GAMES BEGIN?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin on July 26, with the opening ceremony scheduled at 7:30 pm local time (11:30 pm IST). According to the organisers, there are parades planned along the banks of River Seine, along with cultural presentations around major landmarks of the French capital.

WHEN DO THE PARIS 2024 GAMES END?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will officially end on August 11, 2024. French theatre director Thomas Jolly is expected to direct both the opening and closing ceremony, with the latter taking place at the State de France, which hosted the FIFA World Cup 1998 final.

WHAT’S NEW AT PARIS 2024 GAMES?

Paris 2024 Games will feature 329 events in 32 sports, with 28 ‘core’ disciplines which featured in the 2016 and 2020 editions while four optional sports -  breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing - will feature in Olympics for the first time.

Two sprint events in canoeing have been replaced with slalom events and the ‘combined’ event in sport climbing has been divided into ‘boulder and lead‘ and ‘speed climbing’ for each gender. In weightlifting four events have been dropped.

WHAT IS THE PARIS 2024 GAMES SCHEDULE?

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will have matches beginning even before the opening ceremony, in Football, Rugby sevens, handball and archery, from July 24.

The daily schedule of the multi-disciplinary events ideally starts from 9:00 am local time (12:30 pm IST) and will end around 11:00 pm (2:30 am IST).

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH PARIS 2024 GAMES?

In India, the live telecast of the Paris 2024 Olympics will be available on Sports18 while it can be live streamed on JioCinema from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

In France, the Games will be telecast on Eurosport ,with free-to-air rights sublicensed to public broadcaster France Televisions.

