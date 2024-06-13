MagazineBuy Print

Indian Sports Wrap, June 13: India’s Pukhraj Singh Gills leads after first round in Vietnam

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on June 13. 

Published : Jun 13, 2024 12:21 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill claimed a two-shot lead in the delayed first round of the Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill claimed a two-shot lead in the delayed first round of the Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters.
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill claimed a two-shot lead in the delayed first round of the Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters.

GOLF

India’s Pukhraj Singh Gills leads after first round in Vietnam

Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill claimed a two-shot lead after carding an eight-under 64 in the delayed first round of the Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters on the Asian Development Tour.

The USD 85,000 event is being played at the Royal Long An Golf and Villas, a 27-hole course designed by Sir Nick Faldo on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh city.

As many as seven Indians are playing in the three-day event with a field of 142 players.

Pukhraj was among the players who had to come back in the morning to finish his first round. Play was stopped early in the first round due to the threat of lightening.

The 27-year-old Indian golfer began on the back-nine and opened birdie-birdie before adding one more on the 14th. An eagle on the 18th for the long-hitter saw him turn in five-under.

On the second nine, he birdied three times for a bogey free 64 and a two-shot lead over Thailand’s Tanapat Pichaikool (66).

Among the other Indians, Akshay Sharma (69) was Tied-9th, Sunhit Bishnoi (70) was Tied-18th, Arjun Prasad and Saptak Talwar with 71 each were Tied-33rd, and Khalin Joshi (72) and Aman Raj (72) were Tied-46th.

Veteran Rahil Gangjee (74) was Tied-77th.

Diksha to lead strong Indian challenge in Italian Open golf

Experienced Diksha Dagar will look to leave behind a rare missed cut, when she leads a strong five-member Indian contingent at the 2024 Ladies Italian Open starting tomorrow.

The Indian star, who is headed to the Olympic Games in Paris, is just outside the Top-10 on the Ladies Order of Merit, where she was third last year.

Diksha is one of the five Indians in the field this week, with rookie Pranavi Urs, experienced Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari also teeing up at the Golf Nazionale, which is hosting the event for the first time.

FILE PHOTO: Diksha Dagar will lead a strong five-member Indian contingent at the 2024 Ladies Italian Open.
FILE PHOTO: Diksha Dagar will lead a strong five-member Indian contingent at the 2024 Ladies Italian Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Diksha Dagar will lead a strong five-member Indian contingent at the 2024 Ladies Italian Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Diksha had nine Top-10s last year including a win in the Czech Ladies Open and a third place finish at the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

This year she has had two Top-10 finishes, including a third place at Joburg Open.

She will tee off in the afternoon session, as will Tvesa, who this year achieved her first international win on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, and had her first Top-10 on the LET since 2021.

In 2021, Tvesa had five tops, including T-10 at the Italian Open. Also teeing off in the afternoon will be Ridhima, while Pranavi and Vani will play in the morning session.

While Diksha is currently 11th on the LET Order of Merit, Pranavi, with three Top-10s this season, is 13th. Her best came in her last start, the Dormy Open in Helsingborg, where finished tied third, after being in lead for a while.

