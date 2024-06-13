MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

New Sports Minister Mandaviya meets IOA chief Usha, takes stock of Paris Olympics preparation

Mandaviya, who took over the charge of sports ministry from Anurag Thakur on Tuesday, met Usha at the IOA Bhawan to take stock of India’s preparation for this year’s Olympic Games.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 14:43 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting regarding preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics in New Delhi on Thursday.
Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting regarding preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting regarding preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Newly-appointed Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday took stock of India’s Olympic preparations during a meeting with IOA President P T Usha here.

Mandaviya took charge of the ministry on Tuesday after the new NDA government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was sworn to office on June 9. Mandaviya replaced Anurag Thakur in the position.

During the over one-hour-long meeting, which was also attended by new Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, and Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan among others, Mandaviya was briefed about country’s preparations for Paris Games.

“I today visited the IOA officials for the first time where they briefed me about India’s preparation for Paris Olympics. The government is committed to extend all possible support,” Mandaviya said in a brief address to the media.

READ MORE: IOC launches ‘Let’s move and celebrate’ initiative ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Usha said the interaction with the minister went well but did not divulge the details.

“The Sports Minister today visited IOA along with the Minister of State for Sports and I am so happy that they wanted to know about IOA and about Paris preparations.

“We have done everything good this time and I have briefed him. We will be in contact every week and I hope that this is good for our Olympic athletes,” she said.

Usha hoped, that like the Tokyo Games, India’s contingent would be in excess of 100 even this time.

READ MORE: IOA, WFI to provide extensive support to Olympic-bound wrestlers, Vinesh’s request accepted

“We have done everything for sportspersons. Whatever the players have wanted, we have done this time. So we are expecting more medals than Tokyo. I don’t want to put any number and give tension to the players.

“Already, 97 athletes have qualified and we are expecting around 115 to 120 athletes in all to represent India in Paris Olympics,” the legendary athlete added.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 this year.

