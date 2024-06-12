MagazineBuy Print

IOC launches ‘Let’s move and celebrate’ initiative ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

On June 23, which is ‘Olympic Day’, over 110 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will host events worldwide, providing an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 18:12 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Olympic rings are displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games.
The Olympic rings are displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Olympic rings are displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched its ‘Let’s Move and Celebrate’ initiative intending to celebrate athletes with iconic moves to inspire worldwide movement. On June 23, over 110 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will host events worldwide, providing an opportunity for people to come together on Olympic Day.

Olympic Day, established in 1948, is a global celebration of sport and getting active that takes place on 23 June each year to commemorate the day the IOC was founded in 1894 – the birth of the modern Olympic Games. ‘Let’s Move and Celebrate’ is the theme of this year’s Olympic Day

IOC President Thomas Bach in a statement said, “Athletes from all corners of the world and backgrounds are getting ready to participate in the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The athletes at the Games will inspire and encourage people everywhere to bring more movement to their lives, making them healthier, better and more joyful. We are very thankful that we could partner up with WHO again for this very important campaign.”

ALSO READ | Paris 2024: Gagan Narang credits systematic selection trials as India fields shooting contingent for Olympics

According to WHO research a a staggering 81 per cent of adolescents aren’t active enough for their health, with girls being particularly affected, it’s clear that there’s a need to inspire people to move more and prioritise physical activity.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “You don’t have to be an Olympian to be active. WHO is proud to partner again with the IOC through the Let’s Move campaign, to inspire people of all ages to be more physically active and healthy.”

Athletes getting ready for Paris 2024, including gymnast Noemi Romero and rugby player Eduardo Lopez, and Olympic legends like Alistair Brownlee and Lindsey Vonn, are joining the rallying cry to encourage everyone to move more this summer.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

IOC /

International Olympic Committee /

Thomas Bach

