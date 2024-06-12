Ortho-One Academy to organise Series-4 Symposia on The Aging Knee and The Athletic Knee in Coimbatore

Ortho-One, a leading Coimbatore-based orthopaedic speciality centre, is organising ‘Series-4 Symposia’ on June 14, 15 and 16.

Day 1 and Day 2 of the symposia, titled ‘The Aging Knee’ will be held at The Residency Towers, Coimbatore, exclusively for general practitioners and orthopaedicians. A series of presentations, workshops and demonstrations by leading orthopaedic surgeons from all over India, will be the highlights of the conference.

An individual ‘Best Paper Presentation’ will be awarded with arthroscopy, arthroplasty and rehabilitation fellowships in Ortho-One.

Day 3 of the symposia titled, ‘The Athletic Knee’, will be held at Gee Dee Auditorium, Coimbatore. Organised in collaboration with Sports Science India (SSI), this symposium will witness a series of panel discussions on a variety of topics including, injury prevention, performance enhancement, post-injury rehab, sports nutrition, run analysis, and jump analysis.

Renowned personalities from the field of sports including Abhinav Bindra, first Indian Olympic gold medallist, I.M Vijayan, Arjuna Awardee and former captain of the Indian football team, Joel Sundaram, national medallist and road cycling coach, and G. E. Sridharan, Arjuna Awardee and former India volleyball player are expected to participate in the event.

READ: T20 World Cup 2024: Standard of first-class cricket has dropped in the Caribbean, says former WI captain Denesh Ramdin

Workshops by Herman Liebenberg, Strength and Conditioning Coach who has worked with Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh, and John Gloster, former physiotherapist of the Indian cricket team, will be other key highlights of the event.

Dr. David V. Rajan, organising chair of the symposia, while throwing light on the objective of the ‘Aging Knee’ conference, commented, “Aging Knee is more common than is generally realised. If left untreated, it may cause significant impairment in older people. The purpose of this symposium is to raise knowledge of minimally invasive surgery methods and correct diagnosis of ageing knees. Also, HSI (Halt Sports Injuries), an initiative by Ortho-One will be launched in the inauguration of ‘The Athletic Knee’ at Gee Dee Auditorium on June 16.”

Dr. Santosh Sahanand, the organising secretary of the symposia, going into details of the ‘Athletic Knee’ symposium, remarked, “The ‘Athletic Knee’ symposium is targeted towards improving awareness at the grass root level about simple methods that can be adopted in training to enhance performance across major sports. Tips to jump higher, run faster, use mobile phone videos to analyse biomechanics and select the ideal footwear for your sports are just a few of the many tips that would be shared by experts during the event.”