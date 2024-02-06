Zimbabwe to host India for five-match T20I series in July

Zimbabwe will host India for a five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in July, announced the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

The series is scheduled to take place from 6 to 14 July 2024 in Harare.

“The confirmation of this tour comes after productive discussions between ZC and the BCCI, with the primary objective of fortifying bilateral ties and fostering a spirit of collaboration between the two cricketing boards,” said a statement from ZC.

Expressing his enthusiasm, ZC Chairman Mr Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting India for a T20I series in July in what will be our biggest international attraction at home this year. “

BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr Jay Shah said: “The BCCI has always played a pioneering role in contributing to the global cricketing community. We understand that it is a period of rebuilding for Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe Cricket needs our support at this juncture.

“Our steadfast commitment to touring and supporting fellow member boards aligns with our principle of bringing about a positive transformation within the cricketing landscape. The BCCI will do its best to make bilateral cricket stronger and commercially more viable.”

Schedule 1st T20I: 6 July 2nd T20I: 7 July 3rd T20I: 10 July 4th T20I: 13 July 5th T20I: 14 July