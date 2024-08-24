Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE SCORE, La Liga : FCB 1-1 ATH, Sancet equalises after Yamal goal, updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, being played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

📋 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @FCBarcelona The 1⃣1⃣ Lions going for all three points today! #BarçaAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/jS6KjtQjdB

When and where is Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao being played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will kick-off at 10:030 IST at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao in La Liga?

In India, the La Liga game, Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, will be not be broadcasted on live TV. It can, however, be live streamed on GRX World.