MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India Women to host South Africa for multi-format series: Full list of matches, dates, venues

The series will consist of a Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

Published : May 14, 2024 19:22 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
FILE PHOTO: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

India will host the South African women’s cricket team for a multi-format series, including a Test match, after almost a decade, from June 16 to July 9.

The series will consist of a Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is, the BCCI announced on Tuesday.

The one-dayers will be played at Bengaluru, while the one-off Test and T20Is will be held at Chennai. The two teams last played a Test back in November 2014.

The series will begin with a one-day warm up match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the visitors will take on the Board President’s XI on June 13.

The ODIs are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022–2025.

The ODIs will start at 1.30 PM while the T20Is are scheduled to begin from 7 PM.

The white-ball format matches were originally a part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP) in late 2023, but they had to be pushed ahead because of the 50-over Mens’ ODI World Cup held in India last year.

However, the Test match is an addition to the fixture and a part of the initiative by the BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA) to give more impetus to women’s cricket in the traditional format.

It may be recalled that India had played a Test each against England and Australia at Mumbai in December last year, winning them by 347 runs and eight wickets, respectively.

IND vs SA (women) schedule:
June 13: SA vs BP’s XI, Bengaluru (warm-up)
June 16: 1st ODI, Bengaluru
June 19: 2nd ODI, Bengaluru
June 23: 3rd ODI, Bengaluru
June 28-July 1: One off Test, Chennai
July 5: 1st T20I, Chennai
July 7: 2nd T20I, Chennai
July 9: 3rd T20I, Chennai

Related Topics

India women /

South Africa /

BCCI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals; Pant returns, Warner sits out
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women to host South Africa for multi-format series: Full list of matches, dates, venues
    PTI
  3. Shooting Olympic trials: Manu dominates women’s 25m sports pistol final, Vijayveer triumphs in rapid fire
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. DC vs LSG Toss Result, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins toss and opts to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit ahead of reported Real Madrid move
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. India Women to host South Africa for multi-format series: Full list of matches, dates, venues
    PTI
  2. India doing really well, hopefully they can qualify for T20 WC semis: Harmanpreet
    PTI
  3. BAN-W vs IND-W, 5th T20I: Radha, Richa set up India Women’s 21–run win and 5-0 series sweep
    PTI
  4. BAN-W v IND-W 5th T20I: Shafali Verma plays 100th international match
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Highlights: Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana guide India to 21-run win, 5-0 clean sweep
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins toss, to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals; Pant returns, Warner sits out
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women to host South Africa for multi-format series: Full list of matches, dates, venues
    PTI
  3. Shooting Olympic trials: Manu dominates women’s 25m sports pistol final, Vijayveer triumphs in rapid fire
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. DC vs LSG Toss Result, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins toss and opts to bowl first
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit ahead of reported Real Madrid move
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment