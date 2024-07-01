MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canada Open: Fourth seed Lakshya Sen hopes to regain form as defending champion

Sen is the only Indian competing in the BWF World Tour Super 500 meet who will compete in the Paris Olympics.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 14:55 IST , Calgary (Canada) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Lakshya Sen hasn’t won a title since last year’s Canada Open triumph.
Lakshya Sen hasn’t won a title since last year’s Canada Open triumph. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Lakshya Sen hasn’t won a title since last year’s Canada Open triumph. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

With fond memories of his past, defending champion Lakshya Sen will look to end his title drought when he begins his campaign at the Canada Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

The world No 14 Sen is the only Indian competing in the BWF World Tour Super 500 meet who will compete in the Paris Olympics.

The reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist’s form has slipped since his Canada Open triumph around this time last year as he is yet to win a title since then.

Sen will look to find his rhythm back as he gears up for the Paris Olympics, which begins in less than a month’s time.

With a No 4 seeding, Sen finds himself in the bottom half of the draw which also features the Japanese duo of Kodai Naraoka (WR 6) and Koki Watanabe (WR 20).

The former world championship bronze medallist Sen will start against a qualifier and may head into a potential quarterfinal clash with Hong Kong’s WR 23 NG Ka Long Angus.

There are three other Indians in the men’s singles main draw. Priyanshu Rajawat will face eighth seed Rasmus Gemke of Denmar .Rajawat recently had a notable last-eight finish in the US Open Super 300 event, wherein he lost to Lei Lax Xi.

Kiran George will take on Yushi Tanaka of Japan, while Ayush Shetty is the fourth Indian in the draw, starting his campaign against the sixth seed Watanabe (6).

READ | Chinese badminton player, 17, dies after collapsing on court during Asia Junior Championship

On a high after her semifinal finish in the US Open last week, Malvika Bansod will face Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in her opening women’s singles fixture.

Malvika is also in the bottom half of the draw which has WR 14 Nozomi Okuhara as the second seed.

But her immediate next challenge may be against WR 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark. The Danish player has got a fourth seed and could be Malvika’s last-16 challenger.

If she is able to overcome the pre-quarters hurdle, Malvika may face fifth seed Sung Shuo Yun, who is WR 24.

Anupama Upadhyaya will face Rachael Darragh of Ireland while Tanya Hemanth will take on a qualifier among other Indians in the women’s singles.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are seeded third and have got a bye into the round of 16.

They will await the winners of Natasja Anthnisen (Denmark) and Alyssa Tirtosentono (Netherlands) and local favourites Chloe Hoang and Eliana Zhang.

The men’s doubles will have Krishna Prasad Ganga and Sai Pratheek K as the only Indian challengers, in absence of the star duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

They will face Lap Kan Kern Pong and Larry Pong in their opening round clash.

Related stories

Related Topics

Canada Open /

Lakshya Sen /

Priyanshu Rajawat /

Malvika Bansod

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W takes lead vs IND-W; Rana picks ten
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada Open: Fourth seed Lakshya Sen hopes to regain form as defending champion
    PTI
  3. EURO 2024: ‘Who else’ but Bellingham? Jude’s bicycle kick breathes temporary life into England
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Anand wins Leon Masters for the 10th time
    PTI
  5. Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Canada Open: Fourth seed Lakshya Sen hopes to regain form as defending champion
    PTI
  2. Chinese badminton player, 17, dies after collapsing on court during Asia Junior Championship
    AFP
  3. Paris 2024: With lessons from previous editions, P. V. Sindhu guns for glory at third Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. US Open: Malvika Bansod shocks Kristy Gilmour to enter semifinals
    PTI
  5. U.S. Open: Rajawat, Malvika into quarters; Gayatri-Treesa advance
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 4 one-off Test: SA-W takes lead vs IND-W; Rana picks ten
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canada Open: Fourth seed Lakshya Sen hopes to regain form as defending champion
    PTI
  3. EURO 2024: ‘Who else’ but Bellingham? Jude’s bicycle kick breathes temporary life into England
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Anand wins Leon Masters for the 10th time
    PTI
  5. Sneh Rana becomes second Indian to register a ten-wicket match haul in Women’s Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment