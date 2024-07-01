Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of POR v SVK

Portugal’s talented squad led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be under scrutiny when it steps onto the Frankfurt Arena pitch to face underdog Slovenia in their Euro 2024 Round-of-16 clash on Monday.

Despite finishing top of Group F with six points, Portugal stumbled to an unexpected defeat against lowly Georgia that raised many questions after it arrived in Germany with high expectations as one of the odds-on favourites to win the title.

In March, Portugal struggled against Slovenia who gave Roberto Martinez his first defeat after 12 games in charge since taking over from long-time manager Fernando Santos following a disappointing loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

Monday’s game, with Ronaldo on a mission to keep breaking records and a squad that needs to make a statement on the big stage, will be the perfect chance to prove its critics wrong as Portugal seek its second European Championship title.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. brace for underdog Slovenia

PORTUGAL VS SLOVENIA PREDICTED LINEUPS

Portugal predicted lineup (4-3-3): Costa, Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Mendes, Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes, Leão, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva

Slovenia predicted lineup(3-5-2): Oblak, Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec, Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar, Sporar, Sesko

(With inputs from Reuters)