Italy vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Vargas extends Swiss lead; Top talking points from ITA v SUI Round of 16 clash

After the end of group-stage matches of the 2024 European Championship have reached the knockout stage, with Italy vs Switzerland match, the round of 16 clashes of the tournament begins on Saturday.

Sportstar looks at the top talking points of the clash:

El Shaarawy starts for Italy

The AS Roma forward is starting for the Azzuri for the first time in this ongoing Euro 2024. He plays as a left winger for Serie A club Roma and is nicknamed Il Faraone (The Pharaoh), as his father is Egyptian. This is his 33rd international appearance for Italy and has seven goals to his name.

Jorginho on the bench

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is on the bench for the defending European champions. The 32-year-old has started all the matches for Italy in the group stage but finds himself on the bench for this crucial match.

Shaqiri not starting

Swiss midfielder Xhardan Shaqiri is not starting for Switzerland in the crucial round of 16 match against Italy in Berlin. He scored a brilliant goal against Scotland in the group stage.

Donnarumma denies Embolo

Donnarumma made a excellent save to deny Breel Embolo, who was running though on goal alone. It was a brilliant Granit Xhaxa ball that played Embolo on, however, AS Monaco striker failed to slot it past the Italian custodian.

Freuler gives Switzerland lead

Remo Freuler gave Switzerland the lead against Italy in the 37th minute to cap off a brilliant first half performance. Vargas played a pass into the box meeting Freuler’s run, who was unmarked as he finished it into the near post

Vargas extends Swiss lead

In the start of the second half, Ruben Vargas scored another screamer .On the 46th minute, he unleashed a right-footed curler from the edge of the box which evades all the defenders and beats diving Donnarumma to nestled into the top far top corner.