Euro 2024: Why is Xherdan Shaqiri no starting in Italy vs Switzerland?

Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is not playing in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash for Switzerland against Italy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 20:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Switzerland’s midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri looks on during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 19, 2024. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)
Switzerland’s midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri looks on during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 19, 2024. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) | Photo Credit: OZAN KOSE
infoIcon

Switzerland's midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri looks on during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 19, 2024. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) | Photo Credit: OZAN KOSE

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is not playing in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash for Switzerland against Italy at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The 32-year-old former Bayern Munich and Liverpool player has only started one match in the Euro 2024 group stage, while coming on as a substitute in the other two match.

He has been on of the most effective player for his country in major tournaments. He has made 132 international appearances for his country, scoring 32 goals in them.

Shaqiri started in Switzerland’s second match against Scotland and scored a brilliant goal from outside of the box in the 26th minute.

Since his move to the Major League Soccer (MLS), the midfielder has been struggling with his match fitness. Swiss coach Murat Yakin uses his as a impact substitute in the second half.

Italy vs Switzerland: Head-to-head record

Matches: 60

Italy wins: 29

Draws: 24

Switzerland wins: 7

