Serie A: Inter releases Sanchez, Cuadrado and Klaassen

Manager Simone Inzaghi also released midfielder Stefano Sensi and sent goalkeeper Emil Audero back to Sampdoria after a season on loan as backup to Yann Sommer. 

Published : Jul 02, 2024 08:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chile international Sanchez, 35, has played 142 matches for Inter across two spells, winning two Serie A titles, two Italian Super Cups, and one Italian Cup with the team. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Inter Milan has parted ways with several players whose contracts have come to an end, including Alexis Sanchez, Juan Cuadrado, and Davy Klaassen, the Serie A champion said on Monday.

Chile international Sanchez, 35, has played 142 matches for Inter across two spells, winning two Serie A titles, two Italian Super Cups, and one Italian Cup with the team.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Chelsea signs striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona

Thirty-six-year-old Cuadrado arrived as a free agent from Juventus before last season started and played 12 matches for the club.

The Dutch international Klaassen, 31, arrived from Ajax Amsterdam as a free agent and signed a one-year deal that was not extended.

Manager Simone Inzaghi also released midfielder Stefano Sensi and sent goalkeeper Emil Audero back to Sampdoria after a season on loan as backup to Yann Sommer. 

