Serie A: Inter releases Sanchez, Cuadrado and Klaassen

Inter Milan has parted ways with several players whose contracts have come to an end, including Alexis Sanchez, Juan Cuadrado, and Davy Klaassen, the Serie A champion said on Monday.
Chile international Sanchez, 35, has played 142 matches for Inter across two spells, winning two Serie A titles, two Italian Super Cups, and one Italian Cup with the team.
ALSO READ: Premier League: Chelsea signs striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona
Thirty-six-year-old Cuadrado arrived as a free agent from Juventus before last season started and played 12 matches for the club.
The Dutch international Klaassen, 31, arrived from Ajax Amsterdam as a free agent and signed a one-year deal that was not extended.
Manager Simone Inzaghi also released midfielder Stefano Sensi and sent goalkeeper Emil Audero back to Sampdoria after a season on loan as backup to Yann Sommer.
