Babar’s future as captain will be made after consultation with Kirsten and ex-players: PCB

Naqvi said he would meet head coach Kirsten and his assistant Azhar Mahmood here soon to discuss the national team’s T20 World Cup debacle.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 16:18 IST , Lahore - 2 MINS READ

PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in action.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said no decision has been made on Babar Azam’s future as captain yet, and the future course of action will be taken after consultation with former players and head coach Gary Kirsten.

Naqvi said he would meet head coach Kirsten and his assistant Azhar Mahmood here soon to discuss the national team’s T20 World Cup debacle, but refrained from taking any decision in haste.

Naqvi’s had earlier criticised Pakistan team and suggested an overhaul of the side, saying it needs a “major surgery” following its ouster in the Super 8 stage of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, after humiliating losses against India and the United States.

“I have asked them (Kirsten and Mahmood) to come here as I want to talk to them in person and in detail based on Kirsten’s report on the World Cup,” he told media here.

“Kirsten has given a very detailed report on the team and it will help us a lot to chalk out our future course of action.

“No decision taken so far related to Babar Azam. One former player has submitted a very comprehensive report on what needs to be done to improve cricket. But I will take no decisions out of anger or based on what is being said on social media. “Decisions taken out of haste and anger generally lead to more complications and I don’t want that in our cricket,” he added.

Naqvi also said that he was in touch with some former players and was seeking suggestions from them but made it clear that he was only in touch with those players who sincerely want betterment of Pakistan cricket. “I have been in the board for four months and I am looking at everything and believe me there is a lot to be done to improve things within the PCB besides the team. But I don’t want to jump to conclusions and make hasty decisions.”

