‘Idea is to be more consistent across departments,’ says South Africa’s Chloe Tryon ahead of T20I series vs India

The 30-year-old spent plenty of time facing pace and spin in the nets here and worked particularly on the ball coming into the batter. Her explosiveness might just be what the Protean lineup needs as it takes on a strong Indian side in home conditions.

Published : Jul 03, 2024 21:22 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt in action.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Chloe Tryon and Laura Wolvaardt in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After multiple injury layoffs and time spent away from the 22 yards, South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon is raring to go as her team heads into the T20I leg of its multi-format tour of India.

“I love watching cricket, but don’t like watching the Proteas play too much. It gets a bit stressful wishing I was there in the thick of it,” Tryon told reporters here on Wednesday.

“You always want to be playing, especially in the subcontinent,” Tryon said about missing out on game time courtesy a groin injury sustained during her last Women’s Big Bash League season and a back issue soon after.

READ | IND vs SA Women’s Test: When Chepauk proved that resilience needs support too

The 30-year-old spent plenty of time facing pace and spin in the nets here and worked particularly on the ball coming into the batter. Her explosiveness might just be what the Protean lineup needs as it takes on a strong Indian side in home conditions.

“When I started batting, I became this explosive hitter and I used to come in the 3rd or 4th over and put so much pressure on myself to score runs, eventually getting out most of the time. Now, we’re just kind of simplifying it and looking at it as 18 balls (at a time) and trying to stay there as long as I can.”

Ahead of the World Cup in Bangladesh, Tryon said that South Africa is hoping to be more consistent over multiple phases in a game.

“There were key moments in games sometimes where I thought we could step up a bit more while watching from home. We’ve played a lot of good cricket in patches. We’ve had good stages and then some not-so-good parts. Idea is to be more consistent across departments.”

Related Topics

India /

South Africa /

Chloe Tryon

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
