MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024: Merino scores winner; Pedri subbed off due to injury; Major talking points from the ESP v GER quarterfinal

Take a look at the major talking points from the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Spain and Germany at the Stuttgart Arena.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 21:12 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Mikel Merino celebrates scoring its second goal.
Spain’s Mikel Merino celebrates scoring its second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Mikel Merino celebrates scoring its second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mikel Merino scored in the 119th minute to help Spain beat Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday.

AS IT HAPPENED | SPAIN VS GERMANY HIGHLIGHTS, EURO 2024

Sportstar takes a look at the major talking points from the match:

MERINO SCORES THE WINNER IN EXTRA TIME

Substitute Mikel Merino scored a spectacular header in the 119th minute to secure Spain a spot in the semifinals. He rose the highest inside the box to meet a beautiful cross curled in by Olmo.

WIRTZ SCORES LATE EQUALISER

Substitute Florian Wirtz equalised for the host in the 89th minute after Joshua Kimmich headed down a cross to the 21-year-old, who finished it into the net from close range.

OLMO GIVES SPAIN THE LEAD

Dani Olmo beautifully placed the ball into the bottom left corner with a first-time finish from the edge of the penalty box, after running onto a pass from Lamine Yamal.

PEDRI SUBBED OFF

Midfielder Pedri was forced to come off as a substitute in the eighth minute. He went down clutching his knees in the opening minutes of the match after a harsh and late challenge from Toni Kroos.

Pedri came back into the match after receiving treatment but went down again, suggesting that he could not carry on. He limped off the field covering his face and was replaced by  RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

WIRTZ AND ANDRICH STARTS ON THE BENCH

German midfielder Florian Wirtz is not in the starting lineup to face Spain and is replaced by Leroy Sane. The Bayer Leverkusen player, who has been the starting left-winger under Julian Nagelsmann during the group stages did not star in the round of 16 match against Denmark.

The 21-year-old scored the opening goal of the tournament in the 10th minute against Scotland and also provided an assist.

However, with a reshuffled backline Naglesmann choose to use the Bundesliga player of the season as a substitute to impact the game

Coming off a spectacular invincible season with Bayer Leverkusen, Robert Andrich started all of Germany’s games in the tournament so far, playing 246 minutes for his side.

However, the 29-year-old is one yellow card away from being suspended for the semifinal if Germany advances, after getting booked in its opening match against Scotland.

Emre Can has come off the bench in all matches except against Switzerland, even scoring the fifth goal against Scotland in the opening match.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR v FRA; Ronaldo and Mbappe in starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024: Merino scores winner; Pedri subbed off due to injury; Major talking points from the ESP v GER quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024 Live Updates: Alcaraz, Raducanu and Gauff through to round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Controversy erupts in Spain vs Germany after penalty denied in extra-time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Mikel Merino? The winning goalscorer in Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Merino scores in extra time to help Spain beat Germany 2-1 to reach semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is Mikel Merino? The winning goalscorer in Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Mikel Merino scores extra-time winner in Spain vs Germany quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Germany, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon in penalty shootouts?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain vs Germany, EURO 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in penalty shootouts?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR v FRA; Ronaldo and Mbappe in starting lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024: Merino scores winner; Pedri subbed off due to injury; Major talking points from the ESP v GER quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024 Live Updates: Alcaraz, Raducanu and Gauff through to round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Controversy erupts in Spain vs Germany after penalty denied in extra-time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Mikel Merino? The winning goalscorer in Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment