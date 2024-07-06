MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who is Mikel Merino? The winning goalscorer in Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal

Spain took the lead in the second half of extra-time as Mikel Merino scored in the 119th minute of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany on Friday.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 00:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Mikel Merino fights for the ball against Georgia’s Sandro Altunashvili during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024.
Spain’s Mikel Merino fights for the ball against Georgia’s Sandro Altunashvili during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain’s Mikel Merino fights for the ball against Georgia’s Sandro Altunashvili during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Spain rode on Mikel Merino’s late winner to secure a semifinal berth at the Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany on Friday.

La Roja, after conceding late in the second half, off a strike by Florian Wirtz, took the lead in the 119th minute, when Merino guided Dani Olmo’s cross in the net. And as the referee blew the full-time whistle minutes later, the Spanish players sank to the ground, celebrating the win.

WHO IS MIKEL MERINO?

Merino started his professional club football career with La Liga side Osasuna, after graduating from its youth academy and played 63 times for the first team. He later moved to Bundesliga and the Premier League, playing for Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United respectively.

Merino has represented his country in the youth sides since 2014, playing for the under-19 and under-21 sides under coach Luis De La Fuente, who later took charge of the senior team.

He received his first senior team call-up in August 2020 and scored his first goal for the senior team on 12 September 2023, the in a 6–0 rout of Cyprus in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

In the European Championship this year, he came off the bench in Spain’s first two Group E matches, against Croatia and Italy, and started in the final Group stage match against Albania.

He has won the under-19 and under-21 European Championships in 2015 and 2019, respectively, and finished as the runner-up in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; First-half underway, Ronaldo and Mbappe face-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Mikel Merino? The winning goalscorer in Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 5 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff and Raducanu in third-round action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask in Portugal vs France?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask in Portugal vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Extra time; Ronaldo, Mbappe start; Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Merino scores in extra time to help Spain beat Germany 2-1 to reach semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Mikel Merino? The winning goalscorer in Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; First-half underway, Ronaldo and Mbappe face-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is Mikel Merino? The winning goalscorer in Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024, July 5 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff and Raducanu in third-round action
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask in Portugal vs France?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment