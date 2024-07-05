The Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Spain and Germany at the Stuttgart Arena continues in the second half of extra-time, which will get into penalties if the score remains 1-1.
Following is the record of German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as a penalty shootout looms in the knockout fixture:
- Total penalties: 75
- Penalties saved: 17
- Save percentage: 29.3 per cent
More to follow.
