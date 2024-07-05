MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: Tazmin Brits carried off the field with injury

Tazmin Brits was carried off the field during the second innings of the First T20I match between India and South Africa at M. A. Chidambaram on Friday. 

Published : Jul 05, 2024 21:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa batter Tazmin Brits in action against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
South Africa batter Tazmin Brits in action against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

South Africa batter Tazmin Brits in action against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Tazmin Brits was carried off the field during the second innings of the First T20I match between India and South Africa at M. A. Chidambaram on Friday.

Brits, the top-scorer for the Proteas, seemed to be suffering from cramps before she was taken off the field. She was then seen being carried out on a stretcher.

Opening the batting for the visitor, Brits looked to be struggling with her timing early on but managed to battle through the early phase after the fall of skipper Laura Wolvaardt.

The batter hit 10 fours and three sixes in her knock of 81 which helped South Africa post its highest total against India in T20 internationals.

Earlier in the game, India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh suffered a knock to the head while attempting to take a catch forcing the team to bring in S. Sajana as the concussion substitute.

Related Topics

India women /

South Africa women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Why was Pedri subbed off in the Spain vs Germany quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: SA-W 189/4; IND-W 110/3 (14); Hemalatha, Smriti fall quickly
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: Tazmin Brits carried off the field with injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Germany Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 0-0 GER; Gundogan leads Die Mannschaft against Morata’s La Roja
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024 Live Updates: Alcaraz leads Tiafoe 4-1 fifth set
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: Tazmin Brits carried off the field with injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: S Sajana replaces Richa Ghosh as concussion substitute
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W, Fist T20I: South Africa Women registers highest T20I total vs India Women
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: SA-W 189/4; IND-W 110/3 (14); Hemalatha, Smriti fall quickly
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cricket South Africa in talks with Shabnim Ismail, van Niekerk for potential return to international cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Why was Pedri subbed off in the Spain vs Germany quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: SA-W 189/4; IND-W 110/3 (14); Hemalatha, Smriti fall quickly
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: Tazmin Brits carried off the field with injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Germany Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: ESP 0-0 GER; Gundogan leads Die Mannschaft against Morata’s La Roja
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024 Live Updates: Alcaraz leads Tiafoe 4-1 fifth set
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment