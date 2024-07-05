IND-W vs SA-W First T20I: Tazmin Brits carried off the field with injury

Tazmin Brits was carried off the field during the second innings of the First T20I match between India and South Africa at M. A. Chidambaram on Friday.

Brits, the top-scorer for the Proteas, seemed to be suffering from cramps before she was taken off the field. She was then seen being carried out on a stretcher.

Opening the batting for the visitor, Brits looked to be struggling with her timing early on but managed to battle through the early phase after the fall of skipper Laura Wolvaardt.

The batter hit 10 fours and three sixes in her knock of 81 which helped South Africa post its highest total against India in T20 internationals.

Earlier in the game, India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh suffered a knock to the head while attempting to take a catch forcing the team to bring in S. Sajana as the concussion substitute.