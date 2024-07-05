MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Why was Pedri subbed off in the Spain vs Germany quarterfinal match?

Record three-time winners Spain and Germany will eye a quarterfinal spot when they face off in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 21:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Pedri receives medical attention after sustaining an injury.
Spain's Pedri receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain’s Pedri receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Record three-time winners Spain and Germany will eye a quarterfinal spot when they face off in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SPAIN VS GERMANY LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Midfielder Pedri was forced to come off as a substitute in the eighth minute. He went down clutching his knees in the opening minutes of the match after a harsh and late challenge from Toni Kroos.

Pedri came back into the match after receiving treatment but went down again, suggesting that he could not carry on. He limped off the field covering his face and was replaced by  RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

Before today, Olmo had played 36 appearances for Spain, scoring nine goals and assisting eight in that time. In Euro 2024, Olmo started only one match (against Albania) and featured off the bench in two of the other three.

He has one assist and one goal to his name so far in the competition.

