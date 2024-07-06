MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why is Paul Pogba not playing for France in European Championship?

One of the major names missing from the France squad in this edition of the Euros is Paul Pogba, once one of the best midfielders in the world.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 01:29 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pogba made his senior team debut in 2013 and went on to win the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, beating Croatia in the final.
Pogba made his senior team debut in 2013 and went on to win the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, beating Croatia in the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pogba made his senior team debut in 2013 and went on to win the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, beating Croatia in the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

France will look to secure a semifinal spot in the 2024 European Championship as it plays Portugal at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday.

Didier Descamps side started the tournament with a 1-0 win over Austria and, after a goalless draw with Netherlands, sailed into the knockouts with another 1-1 draw with Poland. It then pipped Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16.

But one of the major names missing from their squad in this edition of the Euros is Paul Pogba, once one of the best midfielders for France and in the world.

Pogba made his senior team debut in 2013 and went on to win the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, beating Croatia in the final. He has played 91 times for Les Blues and has 11 goals and nine assists to his name.

WHY POGBA IS NOT PLAYING FOR FRANCE IN EURO 2024?

Pogba was provisionally suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal in September 2023 after testing positive for Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) - a banned substance known to boost production of hormones, including testosterone.

Italy’s National Anti-Doping Tribunal (TNA) later confirmed the ban in February this year, announcing a four year ban for the Juventus midfielder. As a result, he was ineligible for selection by default.

Pogba has appealed against his ban to the Court of Arbitration of Sport but a decision on his plea is yet to arrive.

Pogba was instrumental for France in Group stages of the European Championship 2020, where he scored a goal from 25-yards against Switzerland, a match that France went on to lose 4-5 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra-time.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Extra time; Ronaldo, Mbappe start; Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Paul Pogba not playing for France in European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why are Coman and Dembele not starting in France vs Portugal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; All square at half-time, Bruno takes free-kick over Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Why is Paul Pogba not playing for France in European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why are Coman and Dembele not starting in France vs Portugal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Olivier Giroud not starting in Portugal vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask in Portugal vs France?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Extra time; Ronaldo, Mbappe start; Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Paul Pogba not playing for France in European Championship?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why are Coman and Dembele not starting in France vs Portugal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; All square at half-time, Bruno takes free-kick over Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment