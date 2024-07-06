MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why are Coman and Dembele not starting in France vs Portugal?

Kingsley Coman suffered a groin injury in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match against Cologne and even missed its UEFA Champions League knockout matches.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 01:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ousmane Dembele warms up prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion.
Ousmane Dembele warms up prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ousmane Dembele warms up prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal match between Portugal and France at Volksparkstadion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ousman Dembele and Kingsley Coman were not in the starting lineup for the France in its Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash against Portugal, being played at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

Coman has not started a single match in the ongoing European Championship in Germany whereas it was the second time Dembele has been benched in this tournament, with the previous occasion being against Belgium.

Dembele has not scored or assisted so far and has only one attempt on target in Euro 2024. Dembele also has the 16th worst passing accuracy in the squad and has a crossing accuracy of just 30.3 per-cent.

Coman, on the other hand, suffered a groin injury in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match against Cologne and even missed its UEFA Champions League knockout matches.

Although he was deemed fit for the Euros, he has not started for France this campaign but is on the bench and can come on as a substitute.

Coman began his career with US Sénart-Moissy in 2002, at the age of six. At eight, he was scouted by Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with whom he joined the youth academy in 2004. After nine years in the club’s youth system, Coman made his professional debut for PSG on 17 February 2013 against Sochaux.

Despite not starting in any of the group stage matches, Coman has come on as substitute in France’s o-o draw against Netherlands in the second match.

Didier Deschamps has preferred other wingers like Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola over Coman in the tournament so far.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Ousmane Dembele /

Kingsley Coman

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why are Coman and Dembele not starting in France vs Portugal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; All square at half-time, Bruno takes free-kick over Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Extra time; Ronaldo, Mbappe start; Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024 Live Updates: Sinner leads Kecmanovic; Alcaraz, Raducanu and Gauff through to round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why are Coman and Dembele not starting in France vs Portugal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Olivier Giroud not starting in Portugal vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask in Portugal vs France?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Extra time; Ronaldo, Mbappe start; Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Portugal vs France LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from POR v FRA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why are Coman and Dembele not starting in France vs Portugal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Portugal vs France Euro 2024 score: POR 0-0 FRA; All square at half-time, Bruno takes free-kick over Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024: Extra time; Ronaldo, Mbappe start; Top talking points from the POR v FRA quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024 Live Updates: Sinner leads Kecmanovic; Alcaraz, Raducanu and Gauff through to round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment